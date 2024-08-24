2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Qualifying LIVE!

The field is heading back out for the final push laps on fresh soft tyres.
Will Norris claim pole, or can someone deny him?
Max Verstappen returns to Zandvoort for his home race, the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver is unusually winless in the past four grands prix.
To keep McLaren's Lando Norris at an arm's length, Verstappen will want to return to form in the Netherlands - at a circuit he is unbeaten at since its return to the F1 calendar in 2021.
It is pole position for Norris, who produces a stunning lap with a 1m09.673s to go P1 and deny home hero Verstappen.
The world championship leader did briefly move onto pole but was shuffled back to second, 0.356s slower than Norris.
Piastri has to settle with third ahead of Russell and Perez.
Norris is on provisional pole after the first runs of Q3.
He is 0.119s clear of McLaren teammate Piastri on a new set of soft tyres.
Verstappen slots into third, 0.148s off the pace, with Russell fourth for Mercedes and 0.436s down.
Leclerc goes fifth, ahead of Gasly.
Stroll, Perez, Albon and Alonso are yet to set a time.
Q3 and the top 10 shootout is underway.
It's time to find out who will claim pole for Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix...
Wow, both Ferrari's Sainz and Mercedes' Hamilton have failed to improve enough. They are both eliminated in Q2!
11) Sainz
12) Hamilton
13) Tsunoda
14) Hulkenberg
15) Magnussen
Everyone from Hamilton in P5 down is heading out for a final run in Q2. Who will make it through and who will be dumped out?
Norris is just 0.009s faster than teammate Piastri as the McLaren pair lead the way early in Q2.
Russell is third, ahead of Verstappen and Mercedes teammate Hamilton in fifth.
The second part of qualifying is underway as both Ferraris head out on track early.
"For worse than that I've been penalised, so I don't expect any less," Perez says after Q1.
The incident will be investigated after qualifying.
16) Ricciardo
17) Ocon
18) Bottas
19) Zhou
20) Sargeant (no time set)
Perez went fastest right at the end as the track massively improved.
The stewards have noted a potential impeding incident involving Hamilton and Perez.
"What is this idiot doing?" Perez complained over team radio after meeting Hamilton down at Turn 9.
Hamilton insists he was "well out of his way".
The replays appear to back Hamilton's view of the incident. We'll see if this ends up being investigated...
Two drivers struggling for pace are Russell and Sainz.
Russell says he has "no grip" and sits 10th, over half a second down on teammate Hamilton.
Sainz, meanwhile, is only 15th and on the cusp of the bottom five after two runs. The Ferrari driver will be feeling the pressure heading into his final push lap.
Ricciardo, Bottas, Sainz, Zhou and Sargeant - who is yet to appear - are the drivers currently at risk of elimination in Q1.
Hamilton sets the early pace ahead of Piastri, Stroll, Albon and Leclerc.
Green light at the end of the pitlane and qualifying is underway!
This will be a tricky qualifying session with all the grip that had been laid down now washed away, leaving a 'green' track.
Just like yesterday, the weather has completely changed since this morning's rain and gloom.
The sun has just come out at Zandvoort and is shining brightly ahead of qualifying. Will it stay dry though?
"I was coming back from, to be honest, a quite mediocre dinner in a small restaurant in Spa on the Monday night before my testing the following day," Doohan told media including Crash.net at Zandvoort.
"I got a call on the way home back to the hotel, my father was next to me, my performance coach was behind me, and I got the news I would be racing next year, I would be the driver.
"Obviously I hadn’t signed at that point until a couple of days later, so I was super happy, but it means nothing until pen is put to paper. That was the first moment that I knew that it was happening."
Williams say they are trying to repair Logan Sargeant's damaged chassis in time for him take part in qualifying but admit it will be "difficult" with the amount of work to be completed.
"We are assessing the chassis but it currently looks okay. We will aim to repair and build up the chassis to be ready for Qualifying, however with the amount of work to be completed it will be difficult, but we’ll give it everything," a team statement read.
We are an hour away from the start of what promises to be an intriguing qualifying session at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Toto Wolff has revealed he held talks with Max Verstappen’s camp over the summer break about the possibility of him joining Mercedes for F1 2025.
"I thought all through the year that there was a window or that there was a possibility. It wasn't zero," Wolff told Dutch media at Zandvoort.
"It's pretty bumpy ground there still, and not only for performance reasons, but also because of interpersonal issues that we're all aware.
"By the way, I got on with Jos for all my life. But maybe because we're a bit similar. And that's why I thought the door was never completely closed.
"What were the odds of that happening? Maybe they were 10 to one. Nine to one. Still, I didn't want to give up, but then we together came to the conclusion over the summer that we shouldn't be waiting for something to happen before committing for 2025, but let's just continue our job, Max at Red Bull and here at Mercedes taking our own driver decisions.
"And that was a kind of a joint thought.”
Read the full story here.
Pierre Gasly set the fastest time in final F1 practice for the Dutch Grand Prix following a 40-minute delay to the session following Logan Sargeant’s crash.
The majority of the session was under red flag conditions after Sargeant crashed heavily on the exit of Turn 4.
Sargeant put a wheel on the wet grass, causing him to spin and clatter the barriers violently.
His Williams was engulfed in flames as a result, putting his participation in qualifying in doubt due to the amount of work needed.
The barrier needed repairing hence the near 40-minute delay to the session.
Read the full report here.
Here's how things ended up in final practice.
The chequered flag is out and that is FP3 wrapped up.
A truncated session following Sargeant's huge shunt and no properly representative times to take into consideration.
For what it's worth, Gasly set the fastest time with a 1m20.311s in his Alpine on intermediates.