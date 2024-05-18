2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
It's Verstappen on pole ahead of Piastri and Norris.
Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Ricciardo and Hulkenberg complete the top 10.
A 1m14.746s should hand him pole psotiion here.
But he stays third, similarly with Sainz, who is fifth.
All 10 cars are out on track...
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Russell, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Hulkenberg and Ricciardo.
A 1m14.869s gives him provisional pole here, a tenth ahead of Norris.
The fight for pole position is on...
Out in Q2: Perez, Ocon, Stroll, Albon and Gasly.
But he's on a quick lap currently...
Hulkenberg moves into sixth, while the two Mercedes drivers complete the top eight.
He slots into second, within a tenth of Leclerc. Mighty effort.
A 1m15.328s puts Leclerc on top, 0.058s ahead of Verstappen. Just over a tenth separates the top four currently.
A 1m15.386s for Verstappen which is the fastest time of the weekend so far. 0.5s ahead of teammate Perez.
A 1m16.197s for Hamilton, less than a tenth ahead of Russell.
Verstappen, Russell, Albon and Hamilton out on track.
Looked like he clearly impeded Magnussen there.
Ricciardo safely makes it through so that means Bottas, Sargeant, Zhou, Magnussen and Alonso are out in Q1.
He goes fastest in the Haas with a 1m15.841s. Mega lap.
He slots just behind Ocon in the Williams. That demotes Magnussen down into the elimination zone.
A 1m15.915s for Norris gives McLaren a 1-2 in Q1.
Alonso, Hulkenberg, Zhou, Albon and Sargeant.
He slots into third for Mercedes, 0.2s off the pace.
A 1m15.940s for Piastri as the benchmark continues to be lowered.