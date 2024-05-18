Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice
2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

18 May 2024
16:08
That's a wrap

16:06
Results from qualifying

The full order from Imola

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola,
16:01
Piastri pips Norris

It's Verstappen on pole ahead of Piastri and Norris.

Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Ricciardo and Hulkenberg complete the top 10.

16:01
Verstappen improves

A 1m14.746s should hand him pole psotiion here. 

16:00
Leclerc improves

But he stays third, similarly with Sainz, who is fifth. 

15:58
Two minutes to go

All 10 cars are out on track...

15:53
Order after the first runs

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Russell, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Hulkenberg and Ricciardo.

15:51
Mega lap from Verstappen

A 1m14.869s gives him provisional pole here, a tenth ahead of Norris.

15:48
Q3 is underway

The fight for pole position is on...

15:41
Perez is out!

Out in Q2: Perez, Ocon, Stroll, Albon and Gasly. 

15:40
Perez into the drop-zone

But he's on a quick lap currently... 

15:39
A raft of improvements

Hulkenberg moves into sixth, while the two Mercedes drivers complete the top eight. 

15:33
Serious pace from Tsunoda

He slots into second, within a tenth of Leclerc. Mighty effort. 

15:32
Leclerc pips Verstappen

A 1m15.328s puts Leclerc on top, 0.058s ahead of Verstappen. Just over a tenth separates the top four currently. 

15:29
Storming lap from Verstappen

A 1m15.386s for Verstappen which is the fastest time of the weekend so far. 0.5s ahead of teammate Perez.

15:28
Mercedes on worn softs

A 1m16.197s for Hamilton, less than a tenth ahead of Russell.

15:26
Q2 underway

Verstappen, Russell, Albon and Hamilton out on track.

15:23
Piastri under investigation

Looked like he clearly impeded Magnussen there.

15:18
Chequered flag

Ricciardo safely makes it through so that means Bottas, Sargeant, Zhou, Magnussen and Alonso are out in Q1. 

15:18
What a lap from Hulkenberg

He goes fastest in the Haas with a 1m15.841s. Mega lap. 

15:15
Albon up to 12th

He slots just behind Ocon in the Williams. That demotes Magnussen down into the elimination zone.

15:12
Norris makes it a McLaren 1-2

A 1m15.915s for Norris gives McLaren a 1-2 in Q1. 

15:11
In the drop-zone currently

Alonso, Hulkenberg, Zhou, Albon and Sargeant.

15:10
Strong lap from Russell

He slots into third for Mercedes, 0.2s off the pace. 

15:09
Piastri goes fastest

A 1m15.940s for Piastri as the benchmark continues to be lowered.