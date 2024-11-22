Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to a busy set of practice sessions in Las Vegas.
2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice - As it happened
How 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix practice on Friday unfolded.
Hamilton tops the session again. Just 0.011s between Hamilton and Norris at the top.
Top 10: Hamilton, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Magnussen, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Tsunoda.
On Albon's issue: "The team attempted to repair Alex’s fuel system and participate in the remainder of FP2, however the issue has persisted which unfortunately forced the car to stop on track. We will investigate further after the session."
As we head into the final 15 minutes, expect teams to focus on race simulations and heavy fuel running.
Just before that, Hamilton had gone fastest of everyone to take top spot off Norris.
Albon's Williams has stopped out on track.
A strong lap from the McLaren driver now to go fastest on a 1m33.836s - 0.179s ahead of Russell.
Sainz goes second in the Ferrari, 0.090s off Russell.
It's a Mercedes 1-2 again as Hamilton goes second, 0.2s off Russell.
A 1m34.015s for Russell now - 0.4s ahead of Leclerc.
Leclerc, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Gasly and Tsunoda.
Verstappen improves but can only manage P7. He's 1.3s down on Leclerc's top time currently.
A 1m34.605s for Leclerc which puts him just 0.052s ahead of Russell.
Russell sits top of the pile, nearly 0.4s ahead of Sainz at the top of the timesheets.
Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Ocon and Stroll.
He slots into second, 0.5s down on Hamilton's top time.
Leclerc had been on course to go fastest but went slow in the final sector.
Hamilton sets a 1m35.805s to go 0.6s clear of Russell at the top of the timesheets.
Ocon leads the way currently with a 1m37.511s, 0.2s ahead of Magnussen. Piastri, Bottas and Norris complete the top five.
Another 60-minute practice session is ahead of us.
- Mercedes were the team to beat as Hamilton led a 1-2 for the team
- Norris was third fastest ahead of Leclerc and Norris
- The track was very dusty with grip very low out there