2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice - As it happened

How 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix practice on Friday unfolded.

22 Nov 2024
07:07
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to a busy set of practice sessions in Las Vegas.

07:03
Results

The full classification from the two practice sessions in Las Vegas 

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
07:01
Chequered flag

Hamilton tops the session again. Just 0.011s between Hamilton and Norris at the top.

Top 10: Hamilton, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Magnussen, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Tsunoda.

06:56
News from Williams

On Albon's issue: "The team attempted to repair Alex’s fuel system and participate in the remainder of FP2, however the issue has persisted which unfortunately forced the car to stop on track. We will investigate further after the session."

06:55
Current order

Hamilton, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Magnussen, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Tsunoda.

06:44
Second practice back underway

As we head into the final 15 minutes, expect teams to focus on race simulations and heavy fuel running.

06:40
The order with 20 minutes to go

Hamilton, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Magnussen and Tsunoda.

06:39
Hamilton

Just before that, Hamilton had gone fastest of everyone to take top spot off Norris. 

06:38
Red flag

Albon's Williams has stopped out on track.

06:33
Norris pips Russell

A strong lap from the McLaren driver now to go fastest on a 1m33.836s - 0.179s ahead of Russell.

06:32
Sainz into second

Sainz goes second in the Ferrari, 0.090s off Russell.

06:30
30 minutes on the clock

Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Stroll, Norris, Alonso and Piastri.

06:29
Hamilton slots into second

It's a Mercedes 1-2 again as Hamilton goes second, 0.2s off Russell.

06:26
Russell lowers the benchmark

A 1m34.015s for Russell now - 0.4s ahead of Leclerc.

06:23
Current order

Leclerc, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Gasly and Tsunoda. 

06:19
A tough day so far for Red Bull

Verstappen improves but can only manage P7. He's 1.3s down on Leclerc's top time currently. 

06:15
Leclerc goes fastest now

A 1m34.605s for Leclerc which puts him just 0.052s ahead of Russell.

06:14
Impressive from Mercedes so far

Russell sits top of the pile, nearly 0.4s ahead of Sainz at the top of the timesheets.

06:12
The current top 10

Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Ocon and Stroll.

06:09
Hulkenberg splits the Mercedes

He slots into second, 0.5s down on Hamilton's top time.

Leclerc had been on course to go fastest but went slow in the final sector. 

06:07
It's a Mercedes 1-2 again

Hamilton sets a 1m35.805s to go 0.6s clear of Russell at the top of the timesheets.

06:06
Early times on the board

Ocon leads the way currently with a 1m37.511s, 0.2s ahead of Magnussen. Piastri, Bottas and Norris complete the top five.

06:01
Second practice is underway

Another 60-minute practice session is ahead of us. 

05:59
05:57
What happened in first practice?
  • Mercedes were the team to beat as Hamilton led a 1-2 for the team
  • Norris was third fastest ahead of Leclerc and Norris
  • The track was very dusty with grip very low out there 

