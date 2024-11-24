2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened
A recap of what happened in the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda and Perez.
Simply the best. Verstappen is a four-time world champion!
It's a Mercedes 1-2 as Russell wins ahead of Hamilton. Sainz completes the podium.
Russell is on course to take his second win of the year.
Verstappen is doing enough for his fourth F1 drivers' title.
Norris comes into the pit lane for a fresh set of tyres to claim the fastest lap.
Leclerc gets through Verstappen for fourth.
It's still fine for Verstappen - he's ahead of Norris - and on course to take the title.
No changes to the order in the top six with Verstappen still fending off Leclerc.
Hamilton is running 4.7s behind his teammate now.
Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Alonso.
Hamilton is running 5.6s behind Russell at the front now.
Sainz breezes past Verstappen with the use of DRS.
The two Ferraris are now in DRS range of Verstappen.
The gap between the top two is now at 7.0s.
Sainz is now around 1s behind Verstappen in the fight for the podium.
Hamilton is now 7.8s behind Russell on Lap 38 in Las Vegas.
He's 8.5s behind his teammate now.
He puts in another fastest lap to close Russell's lead down to 9.3s.
Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Ocon, Tsunoda and Lawson.
Russell makes his final pit stop of the race and rejoins in the lead. Mercedes are on course for a 1-2 finish.
Hamilton moves into second to make it a Mercedes 1-2 now.
He pumps in another fastest lap and he's moved into DRS range of Verstappen.
He sets the fastest lap of the race as he closes in on Verstappen ahead.
It looked like he was going to come into the pit lane but then he stays out last minute. That could be a penalty.
He comes into the pits a lap later - but drops behind Hamilton.