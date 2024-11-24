Red Bull v McLaren
2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened

A recap of what happened in the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

24 Nov 2024
07:37
How it unfolded

Read our race report as Verstappen became a four-time world champion

Max Verstappen
07:34
The results

The full order and classification from Las Vegas 

Max Verstappen is a four-time world champion
07:27
Top 10

Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda and Perez.

07:26
Verstappen takes the title

Simply the best. Verstappen is a four-time world champion!

07:25
Russell wins the Las Vegas GP

It's a Mercedes 1-2 as Russell wins ahead of Hamilton. Sainz completes the podium. 

07:24
Russell starts the final lap

Russell is on course to take his second win of the year.

Verstappen is doing enough for his fourth F1 drivers' title.

07:23
Two laps to go

Norris comes into the pit lane for a fresh set of tyres to claim the fastest lap. 

07:20
Lap 46/50

Leclerc gets through Verstappen for fourth.

It's still fine for Verstappen - he's ahead of Norris - and on course to take the title.

07:18
Five laps to go

No changes to the order in the top six with Verstappen still fending off Leclerc.

07:17
Six laps to go

Hamilton is running 4.7s behind his teammate now.

07:14
The order on Lap 43

Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Alonso.

07:12
The battle for the win

Hamilton is running 5.6s behind Russell at the front now.

07:11
Sainz is up to third

Sainz breezes past Verstappen with the use of DRS. 

07:10
10 laps to go

The two Ferraris are now in DRS range of Verstappen.

07:09
11 laps to go

The gap between the top two is now at 7.0s. 

07:07
The Ferraris are picking up the pace

Sainz is now around 1s behind Verstappen in the fight for the podium.

07:05
Another lap another fastest lap

Hamilton is now 7.8s behind Russell on Lap 38 in Las Vegas. 

07:03
Another fastest lap from Hamilton

He's 8.5s behind his teammate now.

07:02
Hamilton is flying

He puts in another fastest lap to close Russell's lead down to 9.3s.

07:01
The order on Lap 35

Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Ocon, Tsunoda and Lawson.

06:57
Russell pits

Russell makes his final pit stop of the race and rejoins in the lead. Mercedes are on course for a 1-2 finish.

06:55
Lap 32/50

Hamilton moves into second to make it a Mercedes 1-2 now. 

06:54
Hamilton flying

He pumps in another fastest lap and he's moved into DRS range of Verstappen.

06:53
Hamilton flying again

He sets the fastest lap of the race as he closes in on Verstappen ahead.

06:51
Drama for Sainz

It looked like he was going to come into the pit lane but then he stays out last minute. That could be a penalty.

He comes into the pits a lap later - but drops behind Hamilton.

