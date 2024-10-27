Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to the Mexico City Grand Prix.
2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - As it happened
A recap of what happened during the 2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.
Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Verstappen, Magnussen, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Gasly.
Leclerc sets the fastest lap for Ferrari with a 1m18.336s as he finishes second.
Sainz wins the Mexico City Grand Prix ahead of Norris!
Sainz starts the final lap in Mexico
Leclerc comes in for a fresh set of tyres as he looks to secure the fastest lap.
Norris pumps in another fastest lap of the race.
Sainz is 6.8s ahead of Norris at the front of the field.
Hamilton is through! He makes use of DRS into Turn 1 to move into fourth for the seven-time world champion.
Hamilton continues to attack Russell into Turn 1 but can't make it throigh.
Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Magnussen, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Gasly.
Leclerc loses control of his Ferrari in the final corner but manages to keep it out of the wall.
Norris into second.
Norris looks close to Leclerc here.
Norris has moved into DRS range of Leclerc as he sets the fastest lap of the race.
Sainz has a 7.4s lead over Leclerc, who is 1.2s ahead of the Ferrari. Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Magnussen, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Gasly complete the top 10 currently.
"We need your best driving now, let's go," Leclerc is told over team radio.
There's now 2.0s between Leclerc and Norris in the fight for second.
He sets a personal best as he opens his lead up to 5.7s.
Leclerc continues to lose time to Norris behind - 3.1s between those two.
Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Piastri and Gasly.
Leclerc is now running 5.2s behind Sainz in the fight for the lead.
Norris is 3.9s behind the second Ferrari.
Hamilton is now in DRS range of Russell in the fight for fourth and fifth.
He's not happy with how much Leclerc is pushing. He reports they're "pushing too hard".
Norris is the quickest driver out there though on the hards at the moment. He's now 3.7s behind Leclerc.
Just 1.077s between the two Mercedes drivers now. Russell is nursing some minor front wing damage so that explains his pace.
He pumps in another fastest lap of the race, 0.3s quicker than the two Ferraris.