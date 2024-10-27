Yuki Tsunoda crashes out at the start of the Mexico City GP
2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - As it happened

A recap of what happened during the 2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

27 Oct 2024
21:54
That's a wrap

21:51
The full classification in Mexico

The full order and gaps for the Mexico City Grand Prix

Lap 1 in Mexico
21:47
Top 10

Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Verstappen, Magnussen, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Gasly.

21:45
Leclerc takes the fastest lap

Leclerc sets the fastest lap for Ferrari with a 1m18.336s as he finishes second. 

21:44
Chequered flag

Sainz wins the Mexico City Grand Prix ahead of Norris!

21:44
Final lap

Sainz starts the final lap in Mexico

21:42
Two laps to go

Leclerc comes in for a fresh set of tyres as he looks to secure the fastest lap.

21:42
Three laps to go

Norris pumps in another fastest lap of the race.

21:39
Lap 68/71

Sainz is 6.8s ahead of Norris at the front of the field.

21:38
Lap 66/71

Hamilton is through! He makes use of DRS into Turn 1 to move into fourth for the seven-time world champion.

21:37
Hamilton still on the attack

Hamilton continues to attack Russell into Turn 1 but can't make it throigh. 

21:34
The order on Lap 64

Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Magnussen, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Gasly.

21:33
Norris into second

Leclerc loses control of his Ferrari in the final corner but manages to keep it out of the wall.

Norris into second.

21:33
Lap 62/71

Norris looks close to Leclerc here.

21:31
10 laps to go

Norris has moved into DRS range of Leclerc as he sets the fastest lap of the race.

21:30
The order on Lap 60

Sainz has a 7.4s lead over Leclerc, who is 1.2s ahead of the Ferrari. Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Magnussen, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Gasly complete the top 10 currently. 

21:28
Leclerc radio as Norris closes in

"We need your best driving now, let's go," Leclerc is told over team radio.

21:27
Norris continues to close in on Leclerc

There's now 2.0s between Leclerc and Norris in the fight for second.

21:24
Sainz ups the pace

He sets a personal best as he opens his lead up to 5.7s.

Leclerc continues to lose time to Norris behind - 3.1s between those two. 

21:22
The order on Lap 53

Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Piastri and Gasly.

21:19
Lap 52/71

Leclerc is now running 5.2s behind Sainz in the fight for the lead.

Norris is 3.9s behind the second Ferrari. 

21:18
Lap 51/71

Hamilton is now in DRS range of Russell in the fight for fourth and fifth.

21:15
Sainz radio

He's not happy with how much Leclerc is pushing. He reports they're "pushing too hard". 

Norris is the quickest driver out there though on the hards at the moment. He's now 3.7s behind Leclerc.

21:14
Hamilton closing in on Russell

Just 1.077s between the two Mercedes drivers now. Russell is nursing some minor front wing damage so that explains his pace.

21:11
Strong pace from Norris

He pumps in another fastest lap of the race, 0.3s quicker than the two Ferraris. 

