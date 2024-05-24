Scenic Monaco. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice Day.-
LIVE

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates, pictures and lap times from Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Follow Friday F1 practice for the Monaco Grand Prix here. 

24 May 2024
13:40
FP1 results

The full order from FP1 in Monaco 

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice
13:30
Chequered flag

Hamilton fastest ahead of Piastri, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Sainz.

13:29
Into the final minute

Looks like Hamilton is going to stay on top ahead of Piastri and Russell. 

13:25
A tough start for Red Bull

Verstappen moves up to 11th on the mediums, 0.8s down on Hamilton.

13:23
Hamilton on top so far in FP1
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
13:21
Into the final 10 minutes

FP1 is back underway after the red flag.

13:17
Red flag

There's debris on the track after Zhou brushed the wall at Turn 1. 

13:15
Hamilton takes P1

Hamilton sets a 1m12.169s to go less than a tenth ahead of Piastri. Russell and Norris complete the top four. 

13:11
Leclerc improves to third

Leclerc slots into third overall, 0.2s off Piastri.

13:10
20 minutes to go

Piastri, Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Norris, Magnussen, Stroll and Albon.

13:08
Piastri improves again

A 1m12.198s for Piastri puts him just under a tenth clear of Russell.

13:08
Hamilton moves into second

Hamilton makes it a Mercedes 1-2, just over a tenth between them.

13:06
Good lap from Russell

The benchmark is lowered to a 1m12.295s, 0.3s ahead of Piastri.

13:05
More soft runs

Piastri improves on his latest lap as he sets a 1m12.618s to move 0.5s clear of Leclerc.

13:03
Piastri moves up to sixth

Piastri slots into sixth on the softs, 0.492s down on Leclerc. 

13:00
30 minutes on the clock

Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Tsunoda, Russell, Perez, Norris, Magnussen and Albon is the current top 10. 

12:59
Hamilton slots into second

Hamilton goes within a tenth of Leclerc for top spot in FP1 having set a fastest middle sector. 

12:57
Fastest in FP1
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
12:53
Top 10 after 25 minutes

Leclerc, Sainz, Tsunoda, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Perez.

12:50
Leclerc goes clear

Leclerc takes to the top with a 1m13.343s, 0.591s ahead of Norris.

12:49
Norris storms to P1

1m13.934s for Norris puts him fastest on the hards, less than a tenth ahead of Verstappen.

12:43
Verstappen back on top

Verstappen sets a 1m13.974s, 0.036s ahead of Leclerc. The Dutchman is on the mediums currently. 

12:42
Current top 10

Leclerc, Sainz, Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Stroll, Hamilton, Russell, Magnussen and Albon.

12:39
Leclerc lowers the benchmark

A 1m14.521s now for Leclerc, 0.1s ahead of Piastri. Norris completes the top three.

Piastri and Verstappen the only two drivers running on the mediums. 

12:38
The times continue to tumble

Norris storms to the top of the order with a 1m15.294s, 0.3s ahead of Sainz. Verstappen, Leclerc and Magnussen complete the top five. 