2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix.
- FP1 kicks off at 12:30pm UK time; FP2 is at 2pm UK time.
Follow Friday F1 practice for the Monaco Grand Prix here.
Hamilton fastest ahead of Piastri, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Sainz.
Looks like Hamilton is going to stay on top ahead of Piastri and Russell.
Verstappen moves up to 11th on the mediums, 0.8s down on Hamilton.
FP1 is back underway after the red flag.
There's debris on the track after Zhou brushed the wall at Turn 1.
Hamilton sets a 1m12.169s to go less than a tenth ahead of Piastri. Russell and Norris complete the top four.
Leclerc slots into third overall, 0.2s off Piastri.
Piastri, Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Norris, Magnussen, Stroll and Albon.
A 1m12.198s for Piastri puts him just under a tenth clear of Russell.
Hamilton makes it a Mercedes 1-2, just over a tenth between them.
The benchmark is lowered to a 1m12.295s, 0.3s ahead of Piastri.
Piastri improves on his latest lap as he sets a 1m12.618s to move 0.5s clear of Leclerc.
Piastri slots into sixth on the softs, 0.492s down on Leclerc.
Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Tsunoda, Russell, Perez, Norris, Magnussen and Albon is the current top 10.
Hamilton goes within a tenth of Leclerc for top spot in FP1 having set a fastest middle sector.
Leclerc, Sainz, Tsunoda, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Perez.
Leclerc takes to the top with a 1m13.343s, 0.591s ahead of Norris.
1m13.934s for Norris puts him fastest on the hards, less than a tenth ahead of Verstappen.
Verstappen sets a 1m13.974s, 0.036s ahead of Leclerc. The Dutchman is on the mediums currently.
Leclerc, Sainz, Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Stroll, Hamilton, Russell, Magnussen and Albon.
A 1m14.521s now for Leclerc, 0.1s ahead of Piastri. Norris completes the top three.
Piastri and Verstappen the only two drivers running on the mediums.
Norris storms to the top of the order with a 1m15.294s, 0.3s ahead of Sainz. Verstappen, Leclerc and Magnussen complete the top five.