2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 sprint qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.

29 Nov 2024
18:25
That's a wrap

Attention switches to the sprint tomorrow afternoon. Until then, keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction and news from Qatar.

18:24
The full order from Qatar

An intriguing sprint qualifying session in Qatar as Norris clinched pole

Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
18:16
It's pole for Norris

He takes top spot ahead of Russell, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Lawson.

18:14
The McLarens are done

Norris pits and Piastri can't improve. All eyes on Russell, Verstappen, Leclerc and Sainz now. 

18:12
Order after the first runs

Norris, Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Lawson, Sainz and Hulkenberg.

18:11
A McLaren 1-2

A 1m21.012s for Norris as he takes top spot ahead of Piastri.

18:10
Leclerc sets the early pace

A 1m21.705s for Leclerc. A number of other cars are going for an extra warm up lap though as Norris goes fastest in the first sector.

18:08
Time for SQ3

All 10 drivers are out on track on the softs. 

18:00
Out in SQ2

After late furry of improvements: Hulkenberg, Gasly and Lawson are all through to SQ3.

Out in SQ2: Alonso, Albon, Bottas, Stroll and Magnussen.

17:57
Mighty lap from Norris

He goes 0.2s clear of Russell to take top spot. On the other side of the McLaren garage, Piastri has his best lap deleted for track limits.

17:56
Strong lap from Russell

He sets a 1m21.488s to go 0.3s ahead of Sainz.

Norris is on course to smash Russell's time though.

17:54
Five minutes on the clock

Piastri leads after the first runs ahead of Leclerc, Norris and Verstappen.

17:51
SQ2 is underway

Everyone is mandated to run on the mediums again.

17:44
Out in SQ1

Perez, Tsunoda, Ocon, Zhou and Colapinto.

17:42
Norris smashes the benchmark

He sets a 1m21.356s and is safely through. Let's see how the rest of the session plays out.

17:40
Two minutes to go

Stroll, Alonso, Zhou, Hulkenberg and Colapinto are in the drop-zone.

17:39
Norris reclaims top spot

A 1m22.021s now for Norris as he goes a tenth ahead of Leclerc.

17:37
The times tumble

It's a Ferrari 1-2 now with Leclerc a tenth ahead of Sainz. Norris is 0.6s off in third.

17:36
Strong lap from Norris

A 1m22.785s for Norris which puts him 0.4s ahead of Leclerc.

17:31
SQ1 is underway in Qatar

The two Ferraris are on track with the Saubers, Stroll, Magnussen and Colapinto.

17:25
Five minutes until sprint qualifying

SQ kicks off in just five minutes' time.

As a reminder, teams are mandated to use the mediums in SQ1 and SQ2. Softs in SQ3.

17:09
The story so far
  • Leclerc was fastest in FP1 ahead of Norris and Piastri. Ferrari were expected to struggle this weekend due to the cooler temperatures combined with the high-speed corners
  • Yet to see the best of Mercedes and Red Bull. Both teams were fancying their chances ahead of the weekend
  • It's a sprint weekend so teams don't have much data to adjust their setups. They will get another chance to do so after the sprint though tomorrow
17:01
We're building up to sprint qualifying

Here's what happened in FP1 as Leclerc set the pace for Ferrari ahead of Norris and Piastri

Lewis Hamilton
14:40
The full order in FP1

An intriguing session in Qatar as Leclerc led the way for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc
14:31
Top 10

Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Tsunoda, Bottas, Stroll, Russell, Albon and Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen
George Russell
Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race
Lando Norris
Sergio Perez
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
Max Verstappen on track
Ana Carrasco
