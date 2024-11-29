Attention switches to the sprint tomorrow afternoon. Until then, keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction and news from Qatar.
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 sprint qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.
He takes top spot ahead of Russell, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Lawson.
Norris pits and Piastri can't improve. All eyes on Russell, Verstappen, Leclerc and Sainz now.
Norris, Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Lawson, Sainz and Hulkenberg.
A 1m21.012s for Norris as he takes top spot ahead of Piastri.
A 1m21.705s for Leclerc. A number of other cars are going for an extra warm up lap though as Norris goes fastest in the first sector.
All 10 drivers are out on track on the softs.
After late furry of improvements: Hulkenberg, Gasly and Lawson are all through to SQ3.
Out in SQ2: Alonso, Albon, Bottas, Stroll and Magnussen.
He goes 0.2s clear of Russell to take top spot. On the other side of the McLaren garage, Piastri has his best lap deleted for track limits.
He sets a 1m21.488s to go 0.3s ahead of Sainz.
Norris is on course to smash Russell's time though.
Piastri leads after the first runs ahead of Leclerc, Norris and Verstappen.
Everyone is mandated to run on the mediums again.
Perez, Tsunoda, Ocon, Zhou and Colapinto.
He sets a 1m21.356s and is safely through. Let's see how the rest of the session plays out.
Stroll, Alonso, Zhou, Hulkenberg and Colapinto are in the drop-zone.
A 1m22.021s now for Norris as he goes a tenth ahead of Leclerc.
It's a Ferrari 1-2 now with Leclerc a tenth ahead of Sainz. Norris is 0.6s off in third.
A 1m22.785s for Norris which puts him 0.4s ahead of Leclerc.
The two Ferraris are on track with the Saubers, Stroll, Magnussen and Colapinto.
SQ kicks off in just five minutes' time.
As a reminder, teams are mandated to use the mediums in SQ1 and SQ2. Softs in SQ3.
- Leclerc was fastest in FP1 ahead of Norris and Piastri. Ferrari were expected to struggle this weekend due to the cooler temperatures combined with the high-speed corners
- Yet to see the best of Mercedes and Red Bull. Both teams were fancying their chances ahead of the weekend
- It's a sprint weekend so teams don't have much data to adjust their setups. They will get another chance to do so after the sprint though tomorrow
Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Tsunoda, Bottas, Stroll, Russell, Albon and Hamilton.