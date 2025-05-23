The debris has been cleared and FP1 is back underway.
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of Friday practice for the Monaco Grand Prix
It's Friday at the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix.
Nicknamed as the 'Jewel in the Crown', the Monaco GP is one that every driver wants to win.
It's tight at the top of the F1 drivers' championship following Max Verstappen's win at Imola.
There's 22 points between Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Verstappen in the standings.
Mercedes and Ferrari will be hoping to take their first wins of the year.
- FP1 kicks off at 12:30pm UK time; FP2 is at 4pm UK time.
- How to watch 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix practice today: Live stream for free
Hamilton, Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Antonelli, Albon and Hulkenberg.
Race control have halted the session due to debris on track. Stroll has significant damage to his car, while Leclerc's front wing damage was completely broken.
He's ran into the back of Stroll at the hairpin. Leclerc was on a hot lap at the time but Stroll didn't see him coming.
Hulkenberg goes fastest now for Sauber, 0.3s ahead of Hamilton. The times will continue to tumble as the drivers get up to speed and more confident.
Hamilton sets a 1m16.865s to take to the top of the order. He's running on the mediums at the moment. The McLarens are on the softs.
Leclerc locks up and runs wide at Turn 5. No harm done as he manages to reverse his car and get going again.
Lawson, Hadjar, Hulkenberg, Bearman, Ocon and Norris take to the track.
Crash.net journalist Lewis Larkam spoke to Carlos Sainz ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.
The Spaniard defended Lewis Hamilton for his tough start to life at Ferrari in 2025.
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for Friday at the Monaco Grand Prix.
FP1 gets underway in just under 20 minutes.