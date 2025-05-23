2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

It's Friday at the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Nicknamed as the 'Jewel in the Crown', the Monaco GP is one that every driver wants to win.

It's tight at the top of the F1 drivers' championship following Max Verstappen's win at Imola.

There's 22 points between Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Verstappen in the standings.

Mercedes and Ferrari will be hoping to take their first wins of the year.