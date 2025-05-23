F1 Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
LIVE

2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of Friday practice for the Monaco Grand Prix

It's Friday at the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Nicknamed as the 'Jewel in the Crown', the Monaco GP is one that every driver wants to win. 

It's tight at the top of the F1 drivers' championship following Max Verstappen's win at Imola.

There's 22 points between Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Verstappen in the standings.

Mercedes and Ferrari will be hoping to take their first wins of the year.

23 May 2025
12:44
Session back underway

The debris has been cleared and FP1 is back underway. 

12:40
The order after 10 minutes

Hamilton, Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Antonelli, Albon and Hulkenberg.

12:40
Red flag

Race control have halted the session due to debris on track. Stroll has significant damage to his car, while Leclerc's front wing damage was completely broken. 

12:39
Damage for Leclerc

He's ran into the back of Stroll at the hairpin. Leclerc was on a hot lap at the time but Stroll didn't see him coming.

12:36
Hulkenberg on top now

Hulkenberg goes fastest now for Sauber, 0.3s ahead of Hamilton. The times will continue to tumble as the drivers get up to speed and more confident. 

12:34
Hamilton sets the early pace

Hamilton sets a 1m16.865s to take to the top of the order. He's running on the mediums at the moment. The McLarens are on the softs. 

12:33
A trip down the run-off for Leclerc

Leclerc locks up and runs wide at Turn 5. No harm done as he manages to reverse his car and get going again. 

12:30
FP1 is underway

Lawson, Hadjar, Hulkenberg, Bearman, Ocon and Norris take to the track.

12:25
Arriving in style
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
12:15
Sainz critical of "unfair" judgement of Hamilton

Crash.net journalist Lewis Larkam spoke to Carlos Sainz ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

The Spaniard defended Lewis Hamilton for his tough start to life at Ferrari in 2025.

CLICK HERE: To read the article in full.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
12:12
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for Friday at the Monaco Grand Prix. 

FP1 gets underway in just under 20 minutes. 

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
7m ago
2025 British MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops FP1, heavy crash for Ai Ogura
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 British MotoGP
IndyCar News
13m ago
Returning hero helping Scott McLaughlin "complete" career at Indy 500
Scott McLaughlin
MotoGP Results
15m ago
2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
21m ago
Why do F1 drivers live in Monaco?
Monaco
F1 News
22m ago
£3m rare McLaren hoisted onto £30m yacht in daring show of wealth at F1 Monaco GP
F1 Monaco Grand Prix

More News

F1 News
22m ago
Max Verstappen's luxury £10m yacht spotted at F1 Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
F1
37m ago
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
MotoGP News
58m ago
Fermin Aldeguer “extra motivated” for British MotoGP after Le Mans success
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin set to make public appearance at Aprilia event
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia needs “to start again from zero” amid 2025 MotoGP struggles
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.