Mclaren MP4-2B
© XPB Images
2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed Day 2 - LIVE UPDATES!

Follow the second day of Goodwood Festival of Speed as it happens.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place on 10-13 July at Goodwood House in the UK

The FoS always features a fantastic collection of racing cars and bikes, but the 2025 event is a bit more special, as Goodwood celebrates the 75th anniversary of Formula 1.

A number of stars from the past and the present will take to the iconic hill climb at Goodwood over the course of the four days, while fans will also get to see some iconic cars such as the McLaren MP4/4 and the Williams FW14B in action.

11 Jul 2025
11:23

David Coulthard is back today, doing doughnuts in the Red Bull RB9

11:18

And between the classic car runs, we have got the Ferrari from 2009

11:05

More classic grand prix cars are now going up the hill, including the Lotus 72E, as part of the F1 75 celebrations.

11:03

This shot of the McLaren MP4-21 shows how short F1 cars were just two decades ago. 

McLaren MP4-21
McLaren MP4-21
10:56
10:46

We've got superbike legend Carl Fogarty riding his Ducati up the hill. Goodwood is celebrating his incredible career this weekend.

Carl Fogarty
Carl Fogarty
10:32

Alister McRae is driving his brother's iconic Subaru Impreza, but all the 555 logos have been removed from the car.

Subaru Impreza
Subaru Impreza
10:26
NASCAR

Trackhouse boss Justn Marks takes over the wheel of his team's Chevrolet Cup car.

Trackhouse Chevrolet
Trackhouse Chevrolet
10:24
Touring car extravaganza

The BMW 320i is a sight to behold.  And so is the M3 GTR. Two proper touring cars from the past.

10:16
09:37
09:33
Rally cars in action

Now we've got rally cars from Hyundai and M-Sport Ford going up the hill. And to add to the fun, Hyundai has also brought its Pikes Peak prototype!

09:30
V12 power

The V12-powered Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar thunders past, drawing huge cheers from the crowd.

09:10

We've seen F1 being interrupted by grass fires a few times in the last 12 months. Now we've got bale catching fire at Goodwood. Thankfully, the marshals arrived to the scene on time to extinguish the fire before it spread further.

Bale fire
Bale fire
09:02
Audi on show

Audi may have almost completely disappeared from sportscar racing, but an early vision of the R8 is currently going up the hill with Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen at the wheel.

Audi R8
Audi R8
08:59
Go go go!

And we are off!

08:52
Cars lining up

Several racing cars have lined up for the start ahead of the start of the day's proceedings. We've got the McLaren, the Porsche 962 and even an Indy car ready to go out. Oh, there's the Audi Quattro rally car too.

08:42
Schedule
Friday July 11
6.30amCar Parks Open
07:00Gates Open
8.30amBatch 1: The Winning Formula
09:00Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens
09:00
Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens
09:00Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
9.15am
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
10.05amBatch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
10.30amGoodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
10.55amBatch 6: Supercar Run
11.40am
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
12.10pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
12.30pmBatch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
13:00Air Display: The Red Arrows
1.25pmBatch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
1.55pmCarl Fogarty Balcony Moment
14:00Bonhams Cars Motor Car Auction
2.15pmBatch 6: Supercar Run
3.10pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
3.30pmGoodwood Action Sports: Show
16:00Timed Practice
4.50pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
5.30pm
Goodwood Action Sports: BMX Best Trick Competition
5.35pmBatch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration
6.30pmHillclimb Closes
19:00Festival of Speed closes for the day
08:41
Welcome

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. We've got an exciting day lined up for you.

