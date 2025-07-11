David Coulthard is back today, doing doughnuts in the Red Bull RB9
2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed Day 2 - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow the second day of Goodwood Festival of Speed as it happens.
The Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place on 10-13 July at Goodwood House in the UK
The FoS always features a fantastic collection of racing cars and bikes, but the 2025 event is a bit more special, as Goodwood celebrates the 75th anniversary of Formula 1.
A number of stars from the past and the present will take to the iconic hill climb at Goodwood over the course of the four days, while fans will also get to see some iconic cars such as the McLaren MP4/4 and the Williams FW14B in action.
And between the classic car runs, we have got the Ferrari from 2009
More classic grand prix cars are now going up the hill, including the Lotus 72E, as part of the F1 75 celebrations.
This shot of the McLaren MP4-21 shows how short F1 cars were just two decades ago.
Is the #AstonMartin Valkyrie the prettiest #Hypercar on the current WEC grid? This mean, green V12-powered machine looked simply epic as it romped up the #FOS Hill and it even threw in some burnouts for good measure. We can't wait to see it in action again soon! pic.twitter.com/os92wLYY9U— Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 11, 2025
We've got superbike legend Carl Fogarty riding his Ducati up the hill. Goodwood is celebrating his incredible career this weekend.
Alister McRae is driving his brother's iconic Subaru Impreza, but all the 555 logos have been removed from the car.
Trackhouse boss Justn Marks takes over the wheel of his team's Chevrolet Cup car.
The BMW 320i is a sight to behold. And so is the M3 GTR. Two proper touring cars from the past.
We always love seeing the Iron Dames (@IronDames_) in action. Former World Endurance Vice Champion and 2022 24 Hours of Spa winner Sarah Bovy (@SarahBovy) gave us the greatest early morning wake up call we could ask for, as she tore up the Hill in the ballistic Porsche 911 GT3 R.… pic.twitter.com/kxmDcbWZ4c— Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 11, 2025
Which of these machines has the greatest rear? The #GMA T.50s is unmistakable, but there's just something about that Lark liveried #McLaren F1 GTR that makes us happy inside.— Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 11, 2025
📸 In Motion Images pic.twitter.com/RU3LEKf9LE
Now we've got rally cars from Hyundai and M-Sport Ford going up the hill. And to add to the fun, Hyundai has also brought its Pikes Peak prototype!
The V12-powered Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar thunders past, drawing huge cheers from the crowd.
We've seen F1 being interrupted by grass fires a few times in the last 12 months. Now we've got bale catching fire at Goodwood. Thankfully, the marshals arrived to the scene on time to extinguish the fire before it spread further.
Audi may have almost completely disappeared from sportscar racing, but an early vision of the R8 is currently going up the hill with Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen at the wheel.
And we are off!
Several racing cars have lined up for the start ahead of the start of the day's proceedings. We've got the McLaren, the Porsche 962 and even an Indy car ready to go out. Oh, there's the Audi Quattro rally car too.
|Friday July 11
|6.30am
|Car Parks Open
|07:00
|Gates Open
|8.30am
|Batch 1: The Winning Formula
|09:00
|Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens
|09:00
Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens
|09:00
|Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
|9.15am
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
|10.05am
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|10.30am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|10.55am
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|11.40am
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|12.10pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
|12.30pm
|Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|13:00
|Air Display: The Red Arrows
|1.25pm
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|1.55pm
|Carl Fogarty Balcony Moment
|14:00
|Bonhams Cars Motor Car Auction
|2.15pm
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|3.10pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|3.30pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|16:00
|Timed Practice
|4.50pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|5.30pm
Goodwood Action Sports: BMX Best Trick Competition
|5.35pm
|Batch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration
|6.30pm
|Hillclimb Closes
|19:00
|Festival of Speed closes for the day
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. We've got an exciting day lined up for you.