Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with the media. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest,

F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen talks to the media - LIVE UPDATES

F1 returns to the iconic Suzuka Circuit, home of the Japanese Grand Prix, for the first time since 2019.

Max Verstappen could take his second drivers' title this weekend if he manages to outscore Charles Leclerc by eight points, and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by six.

Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton speak to the F1 media on Thursday in Japan.

06:11
Why Ricciardo loves the USA

"The significance of Austin? I was born there. It is close to my heart. America does sport better than anyone."

06:03
Verstappen on budget cap

"To be honest, I'm not really busy with these kind of things. It's up to the teams and the FIA and I just need to focus on the driving. There's not much more to say on that. We'll find out on Monday, I guess." 

06:02
Ricciardo on his future

"Keen on resolving it? I wouldn't say there is a problem.

"I am just taking time to figure out what will be the best thing for me.

"There is no rush. I feel no pressure to quickly sign something.

"I want to take the right amount of time. I won't just sign the first contract to be back on the grid.

"I'll keep going with the season and it will become clear what is best for me.

"There's nothing you don't know! Full transparency.

"Good results help, they make everything better.

"This isn't a question of whether I still want to do it. I do.

"The result felt good but doesn't change my course [for next season].

"That's why I want to be at the front."

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit,
05:59
Zhou on being F1's first Chinese driver

"The pressure is normal. In F1 there is a lot of pressure from your team, the fans.

"Next year's Chinese Grand Prix will be a special moment. Max has his Orange Army, hopefully I have the same thing in Shanghai!"

05:55
Verstappen reflects on 'messy' Singapore GP

"It's not rocket-science, just pay attention to the fuel level. There's not a lot to change. You can talk about it for hours, but it's not going to change anything. 

"It was just a very messy weekend and I think that was a prime weekend of how you don't want a weekend to go. We've shown we know how to do it." 

05:50
Where do Ferrari need to improve?

Leclerc: "Well as I've said before Singapore, we need to focus on ourselves, execute the Sunday. The performance is not what we've lacked. The performance was always strong to fight for wins but some were off. It's about putting everything together. That's where we are focusing on at the moment and this is the step we have to do to fight for the championship."

05:48
Leclerc on his chances

"We've got a very different car this year, one that is very solid on every track. Red Bull will be very strong here." 

05:45
Will Alfa Romeo be faster?

Zhou: "We will have a new front wing for both cars. We haven't run too many upgrades compared to midfield rivals. Hopefully it works as expected."

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
05:44
Zhou Guanyu on Suzuka's best bits...

"The food here is great!"

05:44
Russell on Mercedes' chances

"I think it will be a bit more of a struggle. It's not going to be straightforward." 

05:41
Ricciardo on his best result of 2022 last week

"Relieved, happy, pleased.

"It was a bit sad that I haven't had a top five this year. So I was happy but it was a sad reality of 'oh, it's been a tough year'.

"The sport can turn around as quickly as a couple of hours on a Sunday."

05:39
Ricciardo on Japan

"It's a big one. It's cool to be back, fans are in full force. Every driver has loyal followers here, they make t-shirts of you."

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Preparation
05:39
Verstappen needs 'perfect weekend' to seal title in Suzuka

"It would make it a little bit extra special, because of our relationship with Honda. It was a shame we couldn't be here last year, in the title fight. But we need a perfect weekend, that's for sure." 

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street
05:34

Zhou, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell and Ricciardo are in the second part of today's FIA presser.

05:32
Latifi tight-lipped about post-F1 future

"I'm still evaluating all the options. I'm considering everything but I don't really have anything to say at the moment." 

05:28
Alonso on the FIA

"Very high to be honest. I have a lot of trust in Mohammed and his team. Still, there's a few things in the race weekend and other topics that we face. They're willing to improve and learn which is positive compared to the past. I trust completely what they're doing and what the outcome will be next week with the cost cap. I have no doubts on anything" 

05:25
Tsunoda remembers a young Vettel!

"The first time I watched was when Seb won the title with Red Bull. At Turn 1 I remember lots of sparks!

"That was the first time I watched F1 since 2007."

05:25
Could Vettel return for a one-off F1 race at Suzuka?

"If anyone is happy to step aside for a single race - I don't think anyone would be - that would be something I would seriously consider!"

 
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street
05:21
Tsunoda on home soil

"It is a cool thing. Apparently I don't feel pressure! it is hard to imagine driving here because four years ago I was a spectator here, watching these guys."

05:19
Vettel weighs in on cost cap

"We try to be fair most of the time and I think that's the same of the governance of the sport, to ensure fairness across the sport. We have to trust them to do their job and if you don't apply with the rules, there should be consequences." 

Vettel's team, Aston Martin, is rumoured to be one of two teams to be in breach...

05:17
Alonso on the budget cap drama

"It's a difficult topic from our side. It's not really relevant here and we rely on our times. We all expect from the FIA to police as good as possible because we want to race in a good enviornment. It's a very difficult topic because there's a lot of things that we need to make sure they're controlled. The budget cap is one thing but there's teams with different things - things we need to control a lot. It needs to be well done."

05:14
Latifi says Zhou was in 'blindspot'

On not being summoned to the stewards: "It was a bit frustrating not being able to go to the stewards to view my side of events, especially when we are talking about consistency." 

Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street
05:12
Latifi excited for Suzuka debut

"I've heard so many great things from many drivers. With the exception of my home grand prix, Singapore and Suzuka were the main two I was looking forward to. Quite excited to drive tomorrow if it isn't a washout tomorrow!" 

05:08
More from Alonso...

"Different issues. We've been hit quite badly by reliability this year. Unfortunately, we are in this battle with McLaren, a few points behind. Hopefully we can have a normal five races now."

05:07
Alonso on what makes Suzuka 'special'

"I love this place. Everyone loves Suzuka! The feeling is really special. The fans are so passionate here. Looking forward to this year's car in the high-speed."

