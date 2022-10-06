"The significance of Austin? I was born there. It is close to my heart. America does sport better than anyone."
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen talks to the media - LIVE UPDATES
F1 returns to the iconic Suzuka Circuit, home of the Japanese Grand Prix, for the first time since 2019.
Max Verstappen could take his second drivers' title this weekend if he manages to outscore Charles Leclerc by eight points, and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by six.
Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton speak to the F1 media on Thursday in Japan.
"To be honest, I'm not really busy with these kind of things. It's up to the teams and the FIA and I just need to focus on the driving. There's not much more to say on that. We'll find out on Monday, I guess."
"Keen on resolving it? I wouldn't say there is a problem.
"I am just taking time to figure out what will be the best thing for me.
"There is no rush. I feel no pressure to quickly sign something.
"I want to take the right amount of time. I won't just sign the first contract to be back on the grid.
"I'll keep going with the season and it will become clear what is best for me.
"There's nothing you don't know! Full transparency.
"Good results help, they make everything better.
"This isn't a question of whether I still want to do it. I do.
"The result felt good but doesn't change my course [for next season].
"That's why I want to be at the front."
"The pressure is normal. In F1 there is a lot of pressure from your team, the fans.
"Next year's Chinese Grand Prix will be a special moment. Max has his Orange Army, hopefully I have the same thing in Shanghai!"
"It's not rocket-science, just pay attention to the fuel level. There's not a lot to change. You can talk about it for hours, but it's not going to change anything.
"It was just a very messy weekend and I think that was a prime weekend of how you don't want a weekend to go. We've shown we know how to do it."
Leclerc: "Well as I've said before Singapore, we need to focus on ourselves, execute the Sunday. The performance is not what we've lacked. The performance was always strong to fight for wins but some were off. It's about putting everything together. That's where we are focusing on at the moment and this is the step we have to do to fight for the championship."
"We've got a very different car this year, one that is very solid on every track. Red Bull will be very strong here."
Zhou: "We will have a new front wing for both cars. We haven't run too many upgrades compared to midfield rivals. Hopefully it works as expected."
"The food here is great!"
"I think it will be a bit more of a struggle. It's not going to be straightforward."
"Relieved, happy, pleased.
"It was a bit sad that I haven't had a top five this year. So I was happy but it was a sad reality of 'oh, it's been a tough year'.
"The sport can turn around as quickly as a couple of hours on a Sunday."
"It's a big one. It's cool to be back, fans are in full force. Every driver has loyal followers here, they make t-shirts of you."
"It would make it a little bit extra special, because of our relationship with Honda. It was a shame we couldn't be here last year, in the title fight. But we need a perfect weekend, that's for sure."
Zhou, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell and Ricciardo are in the second part of today's FIA presser.
"I'm still evaluating all the options. I'm considering everything but I don't really have anything to say at the moment."
"Very high to be honest. I have a lot of trust in Mohammed and his team. Still, there's a few things in the race weekend and other topics that we face. They're willing to improve and learn which is positive compared to the past. I trust completely what they're doing and what the outcome will be next week with the cost cap. I have no doubts on anything"
"The first time I watched was when Seb won the title with Red Bull. At Turn 1 I remember lots of sparks!
"That was the first time I watched F1 since 2007."
"If anyone is happy to step aside for a single race - I don't think anyone would be - that would be something I would seriously consider!"
"It is a cool thing. Apparently I don't feel pressure! it is hard to imagine driving here because four years ago I was a spectator here, watching these guys."
"We try to be fair most of the time and I think that's the same of the governance of the sport, to ensure fairness across the sport. We have to trust them to do their job and if you don't apply with the rules, there should be consequences."
Vettel's team, Aston Martin, is rumoured to be one of two teams to be in breach...
"It's a difficult topic from our side. It's not really relevant here and we rely on our times. We all expect from the FIA to police as good as possible because we want to race in a good enviornment. It's a very difficult topic because there's a lot of things that we need to make sure they're controlled. The budget cap is one thing but there's teams with different things - things we need to control a lot. It needs to be well done."
On not being summoned to the stewards: "It was a bit frustrating not being able to go to the stewards to view my side of events, especially when we are talking about consistency."
"I've heard so many great things from many drivers. With the exception of my home grand prix, Singapore and Suzuka were the main two I was looking forward to. Quite excited to drive tomorrow if it isn't a washout tomorrow!"
"Different issues. We've been hit quite badly by reliability this year. Unfortunately, we are in this battle with McLaren, a few points behind. Hopefully we can have a normal five races now."
"I love this place. Everyone loves Suzuka! The feeling is really special. The fans are so passionate here. Looking forward to this year's car in the high-speed."