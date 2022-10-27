Crash Home
F1
Live
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas, USA,

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix: Cost cap verdict for Red Bull looms - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 44 Seconds Ago

The F1 Mexico City Grand Prix weekend kicks off with media day on Thursday!

The whole paddock awaits a verdict on a decision from the FIA with regards to Red Bull's 'minor' overspend.

In terms of the on-track action, it's Sergio Perez's home race as he looks to win in Mexico for the first time in his F1 career.

Mercedes are expected to run their new front wing this weekend after we got a glimpse of it in Austin.

Reporting By:
21:02
Andreas has a go!
Andreas Seidl, McLaren Managing Director plays table tennis in the paddock. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
21:00
Russell on Hamilton potentially signing a new deal

"It's really exciting to have that potential of Lewis staying on for a number of years to come. He's proven he's not lifted his foot off the throttle pedal and in the last few races, he's performing better than ever. It really does feel like a journey that the two of us are on with the rest of the team. We've got a great relationship, transparent relationship so it would be good to be teammates for years to come." 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:59
Russell gives his view on the Sainz incident

"I think when you're in the car, you want to get the best result possible, you're going to defend your case to the best of your ability. I thought I was at fault for that crash with Carlos, but I am not going to come on the radio in the middle of the race and say it's my fault."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:57
Has Vettel changed his mind?

"No, it's funny you say that. I thought about this decision long and hard. I find it a bit sad we tend to swing too much. I see the benefits of emotions running high and low rather than just being flat, but I think the judging in general it's a bit too quick. I obviously enjoyed the last couple of races but they have no impact on the decision, if anything, it's a great reminder why I love the sport so much. I had great races." 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:54
Latifi on his future

Despite the speculation, Latifi says he hasn't signed a deal to join IndyCar for 2023.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:53
The main man
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:52
Ping pong in the paddock
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) McLaren plays table tennis in the paddock with Timo Glock (GER). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:50
Vettel on Mateschitz

"There was six of us on Sunday on the grid that shared obviously a story with Red Bull or are sharing with the brand. There are probably more F1 drivers, thinking of others. The impact Red Bull has had on the grid has been outstanding and probably unprecedented. To me, we had a good relationship. It's been a real shock last week to hear the news. A massive, massive loss. He's been a great inspiration."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:48
Ricciardo on Dietrich Mateschitz

"What he did for so many Red Bull athletes was phenomenal but he didn't ask for too much praise. He gave so many of us an opportunity to achieve our dreams." 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:42
Tsunoda on his first points since Spain

"Really happy that I got back into the points, especially with the race that I did. Hopefully I can continue this momentum into Abu Dhabi."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:40
Can Mercedes get in the mix in Mexico?

George Russell: "I think Mexico is always a bit of a unique one. Tyre prep is always diffiuclt. It's difficult for the cars and the engines. Last year the Mercedes were on the front row but weren't competitive throughout the weekend, so hopefully we can have a small repeat." 

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World
Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
20:33

Part two is coming up with Tsunoda, Vettel, Ricciardo, Russell and Latifi.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:31
Leclerc on how Ferrari are improving versus Red Bull

"We are working a lot on the strategy, the communication, and this I feel we are making a step and an improvement. Of course there is still a gap to find with performance, but I'm confident the results will come." 

Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
20:27
Perez on Verstappen not 'giving him' home victory
"Of course I want to win this weekend. This is my target, for everyone here, also for Max. We all want to get the victory on Sunday, so we will do all we can to achieve that." 
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and team mate Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
20:21
Perez sees no change to 'clean' Leclerc battle

"I think in general with Charles, the fighting has been good. It's always been close and tight. You know he will be aggressive, but always fair. I don't see that changing and I also feel from my side I am also fair, so I don't expect that to change." 

Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
20:18
Alonso - how did the crash feel?

"It felt not that hard when I hit the ground. I was more concerned if I was going to the fence, outside of the circuit. Obviously the first five minutes, when we were running behind the Safety Car, I was concerned if the car was damaged but it wasn't. I was amazed about that. We were recovering places up to P7. It felt very good. It was mentally challenging to go through every lap, make some moves as well. You always have the accident in your mind, what could have been."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:13
Alonso on his post-race penalty

"I am optimistic we will keep P7."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:12
Has Alonso spoke to Stroll?

"I feel good. We talked after the race in his garage and then in the stewards' room. My view was the same - it was an unlucky moment in the race. We were very close, I took the slipstream until the last moment, there was no DRS so I had to be quite aggressive, I moved to the left, he moved to the left at the same moment more or less. His penalty is very harsh but it is what it is."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:09
Schumacher asked about his future

"It's not difficult [to keep out the noise]. I am here to do my job and to do it well. That's everything I am control of. I am trying to do my best. This is what I am here for."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:08
Schumacher on Haas' chances this weekend

"I don't see a reason why not. Our car has been performing well under high downforce circumstances. It will be interesting to see how the car behaves here. We're in a close with AlphaTauri, obviously Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin aren't too far away."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
20:08
Leclerc on the prospect of being runner up in F1 2022
"Now that we know winning the championship is not possible anymore, we will use these last three races to try and be a better team for next year to try and win the championship. That being said, finishing second is better than third." 
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB18 and Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari F1-75 battle for position. Formula 1 World
Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
20:06
Is Perez dreaming about winning his home race?

“I’ve dreamt a few times about it. It would be absolutely massive for me and that’s the target for this weekend.” 

Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
20:05
Perez on Mexico's new deal

"This is something great for our country. We get to show how great the Mexican people are. F1 gives you that exposure world wide, and I am super proud of my country for securing that." 

Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
20:03

It's time for part one!

Perez, Alonso, Zhou, Schumacher and Leclerc are talking to the media.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:48

We're just over 10 minutes away from the start of the press conferences in Mexico.

 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
 