F1 Mexico City Grand Prix: Cost cap verdict for Red Bull looms - LIVE UPDATES!
The F1 Mexico City Grand Prix weekend kicks off with media day on Thursday!
The whole paddock awaits a verdict on a decision from the FIA with regards to Red Bull's 'minor' overspend.
In terms of the on-track action, it's Sergio Perez's home race as he looks to win in Mexico for the first time in his F1 career.
Mercedes are expected to run their new front wing this weekend after we got a glimpse of it in Austin.
"It's really exciting to have that potential of Lewis staying on for a number of years to come. He's proven he's not lifted his foot off the throttle pedal and in the last few races, he's performing better than ever. It really does feel like a journey that the two of us are on with the rest of the team. We've got a great relationship, transparent relationship so it would be good to be teammates for years to come."
"I think when you're in the car, you want to get the best result possible, you're going to defend your case to the best of your ability. I thought I was at fault for that crash with Carlos, but I am not going to come on the radio in the middle of the race and say it's my fault."
"No, it's funny you say that. I thought about this decision long and hard. I find it a bit sad we tend to swing too much. I see the benefits of emotions running high and low rather than just being flat, but I think the judging in general it's a bit too quick. I obviously enjoyed the last couple of races but they have no impact on the decision, if anything, it's a great reminder why I love the sport so much. I had great races."
Despite the speculation, Latifi says he hasn't signed a deal to join IndyCar for 2023.
"There was six of us on Sunday on the grid that shared obviously a story with Red Bull or are sharing with the brand. There are probably more F1 drivers, thinking of others. The impact Red Bull has had on the grid has been outstanding and probably unprecedented. To me, we had a good relationship. It's been a real shock last week to hear the news. A massive, massive loss. He's been a great inspiration."
"What he did for so many Red Bull athletes was phenomenal but he didn't ask for too much praise. He gave so many of us an opportunity to achieve our dreams."
"Really happy that I got back into the points, especially with the race that I did. Hopefully I can continue this momentum into Abu Dhabi."
George Russell: "I think Mexico is always a bit of a unique one. Tyre prep is always diffiuclt. It's difficult for the cars and the engines. Last year the Mercedes were on the front row but weren't competitive throughout the weekend, so hopefully we can have a small repeat."
Part two is coming up with Tsunoda, Vettel, Ricciardo, Russell and Latifi.
"We are working a lot on the strategy, the communication, and this I feel we are making a step and an improvement. Of course there is still a gap to find with performance, but I'm confident the results will come."
"I think in general with Charles, the fighting has been good. It's always been close and tight. You know he will be aggressive, but always fair. I don't see that changing and I also feel from my side I am also fair, so I don't expect that to change."
"It felt not that hard when I hit the ground. I was more concerned if I was going to the fence, outside of the circuit. Obviously the first five minutes, when we were running behind the Safety Car, I was concerned if the car was damaged but it wasn't. I was amazed about that. We were recovering places up to P7. It felt very good. It was mentally challenging to go through every lap, make some moves as well. You always have the accident in your mind, what could have been."
"I am optimistic we will keep P7."
"I feel good. We talked after the race in his garage and then in the stewards' room. My view was the same - it was an unlucky moment in the race. We were very close, I took the slipstream until the last moment, there was no DRS so I had to be quite aggressive, I moved to the left, he moved to the left at the same moment more or less. His penalty is very harsh but it is what it is."
"It's not difficult [to keep out the noise]. I am here to do my job and to do it well. That's everything I am control of. I am trying to do my best. This is what I am here for."
"I don't see a reason why not. Our car has been performing well under high downforce circumstances. It will be interesting to see how the car behaves here. We're in a close with AlphaTauri, obviously Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin aren't too far away."
“I’ve dreamt a few times about it. It would be absolutely massive for me and that’s the target for this weekend.”
"This is something great for our country. We get to show how great the Mexican people are. F1 gives you that exposure world wide, and I am super proud of my country for securing that."
It's time for part one!
Perez, Alonso, Zhou, Schumacher and Leclerc are talking to the media.
We're just over 10 minutes away from the start of the press conferences in Mexico.