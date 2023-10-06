Crash Home
F1
Live
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Qatar Grand Prix, Doha, Qatar, Qualifying Day. -

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened

Last Updated: 16 Hours Ago

Follow all of the action from this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
19:09
That's a wrap

Join us tomorrow afternoon for the sprint shootout and then the sprint race!

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:08
Top 10

Verstappen, Russell, Piastri, Hamilton, Alonso, Leclerc, Gasly, Ocon, Bottas and Norris.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:04
Norris lap deleted!

He drops to tenth.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:01
Pole for Verstappen

He takes pole, 0.296s ahead of Norris.

Russell and Piastri complete the top four.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:58
Time for the final runs

All 10 cars are out on track on fresh softs.

Verstappen has a 0.6s margin over Hamilton at the moment.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:54
Order after the first runs

Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Piastri, Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso, Gasly, Bottas and Norris.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:53
Verstappen on top now

A 1m23.778s for Verstappen, 0.7s ahead of Russell.

Waiting to see what Hamilton can do now.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:52
Big lap from Norris

A 1m24.008s - mighty.

But it's just been deleted by the stewards for track limits.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:48
Q3 underway

It's time for Q3... Bottas takes to the track.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:44
A crazy end to Q2

Hamilton had gone fastest, while Perez and Sainz haven't made it into Q3.

This has allowed Bottas to make it into the top 10 for Alfa Romeo - world class effort.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:42
Out in Q2

Perez has his lap time deleted - he's out in Q3, unbelievable scenes.

Out in Q2: Tsunoda, Sainz, Perez, Albon and Hulkenberg.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:37
McLaren 1-2

Norris and Piastri take to the top on fresh tyres - they should be safely through to Q3 here.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:36
In the drop-zone

Piastri, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Bottas and Norris.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:32
Current top 10

Verstappen, Russell, Hamitlon, Gasly, Alonso, Leclerc, Perez, Tsunoda, Piastri and Hulkenberg.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:31
Early benchmark from Verstappen

A 1m24.758s, 0.4s clear of Gasly. 

Leclerc and Tsunoda complete the top four.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:25
Q2 underway

The second session is now underway.

Hamilton, Tsunoda, Lawson and Piastri are under investigation for "failing to follow race directors instructions" - based on previous weekends, should be NFA.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:19
Out in Q1

Sargeant, Stroll, Lawson, Magnussen and Zhou.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:18
Chequered flag

Waiting to see who can make it into Q2 here...

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:16
Two minutes to go

Lawson, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Zhou and Magnussen are in the drop-zone.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:15
Norris confirms McLaren's pace

He's 0.321s clear of Leclerc at the top of the timesheets now.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:14
Four minutes to go

Leclerc goes fastest with a 1m25.452s, 0.2s clear of Alonso.

Perez into fourth.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:13
Hamilton

Hamilton's first lap of the day puts him third overall, a tenth off Russell.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:11
The track is ramping up

Russell slots into second; Bottas third.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:10
In the drop-zone

Zhou, Norris, Hulkenberg, Russell and Hamilton.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:08
Great lap from Alonso

He's gone 0.7s clear of the rest of the field.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture