Join us tomorrow afternoon for the sprint shootout and then the sprint race!
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened
Follow all of the action from this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.
Join us tomorrow afternoon for the sprint shootout and then the sprint race!
Verstappen, Russell, Piastri, Hamilton, Alonso, Leclerc, Gasly, Ocon, Bottas and Norris.
He drops to tenth.
He takes pole, 0.296s ahead of Norris.
Russell and Piastri complete the top four.
All 10 cars are out on track on fresh softs.
Verstappen has a 0.6s margin over Hamilton at the moment.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Piastri, Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso, Gasly, Bottas and Norris.
A 1m23.778s for Verstappen, 0.7s ahead of Russell.
Waiting to see what Hamilton can do now.
A 1m24.008s - mighty.
But it's just been deleted by the stewards for track limits.
It's time for Q3... Bottas takes to the track.
Hamilton had gone fastest, while Perez and Sainz haven't made it into Q3.
This has allowed Bottas to make it into the top 10 for Alfa Romeo - world class effort.
Perez has his lap time deleted - he's out in Q3, unbelievable scenes.
Out in Q2: Tsunoda, Sainz, Perez, Albon and Hulkenberg.
Norris and Piastri take to the top on fresh tyres - they should be safely through to Q3 here.
Piastri, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Bottas and Norris.
Verstappen, Russell, Hamitlon, Gasly, Alonso, Leclerc, Perez, Tsunoda, Piastri and Hulkenberg.
A 1m24.758s, 0.4s clear of Gasly.
Leclerc and Tsunoda complete the top four.
The second session is now underway.
Hamilton, Tsunoda, Lawson and Piastri are under investigation for "failing to follow race directors instructions" - based on previous weekends, should be NFA.
Sargeant, Stroll, Lawson, Magnussen and Zhou.
Waiting to see who can make it into Q2 here...
Lawson, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Zhou and Magnussen are in the drop-zone.
He's 0.321s clear of Leclerc at the top of the timesheets now.
Leclerc goes fastest with a 1m25.452s, 0.2s clear of Alonso.
Perez into fourth.
Hamilton's first lap of the day puts him third overall, a tenth off Russell.
Russell slots into second; Bottas third.
Zhou, Norris, Hulkenberg, Russell and Hamilton.
He's gone 0.7s clear of the rest of the field.