Crash Home
F1
Live
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas,

F1 United States Grand Prix - Final practice ahead of qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

  • FP3 is at 8pm UK time, while qualifying takes place at 11pm.

Even though it was a busy Friday at the F1 United States Grand Prix, the pecking order in Austin is still unclear.

Teams were forced to spend FP2 testing tyres for Pirelli ahead of F1 2023.

Max Verstappen will surely be the man to beat once again, on the weekend Red Bull could win their first constructors' title since 2013.

Sergio Perez will serve a five-place grid penalty after taking new engine components, while both Ferraris are rumoured to be doing the same.

Reporting By:
19:43
More from Horner

Red Bull employees' kids are being bullied... he claims

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:42
Horner fires dig at Ferrari

Here's what he had to say...

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:40
Watch, like and subscribe!

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:40

Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for the F1 United States Grand Prix!

FP3 kicks off at 8pm.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
 