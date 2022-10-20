Crash Home
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) McLaren with Horsey McHorse (USA) Horse. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand

F1 United States Grand Prix - paddock reacts to Red Bull row: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 39 Minutes Ago

Just four races to go in F1 2022 and this weekend it's the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Max Verstappen wrapped up the title last time out at Suzuka, but attention has turned to the fallout surrounding Red Bull's breach of the financial regulations.

With it being in media day in Austin, there's likely to be a range of views on the situation. 

In another news, Haas have announced their new title sponsor for F1 2023.

22:00
Would Hamilton want the 2021 title outcome reversed by the FIA?

"I've heard the things that have been said. I'm generally looking forward. I'm looking how I can win another championship. I have my own opinion of what we did as a team last year and what we earnt. It doesn't really change a huge amount. I do think the sport needs to do something about this in the future though. If they are quite relaxed then all of the teams will go over and they might as well not have a cost cap in the future." 

21:57
Hamilton tight-lipped on Red Bull's cost cap breach

"There's nothing I can say that would be beneficial. It would be an assumption of what may or may not happy, so I'm not giving it any energy. I think the integrity of the sport is right now, I have to believe the right decisions will be made. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt, naturally." 

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
21:55
Hamilton on Mercedes' strengths - can they beat Red Bull again?

"Unlike at the beginning of the year when I said 'we don't make mistakes', we are human and clearly we do. I think it's leadership, we have a great leader. We have amazing support from Daimler and then the core group of people have great communication.

"Toto really elavates people. I don't know any other leader who asks you how are things at home, so you are happier and you come to work and you commit more. There is a real hunger in the team. I would like to think we will be the ones to compete with them and beat them in the future, for sure." 

21:54
What do F1 drivers think of the cost cap row?

Drivers rebel against Red Bull; Bottas calls for “strict and harsh” penalty

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States
21:48

A new hair colour for Alex Albon - blonde.

"Blondes have more fun," he remarks.

Hamilton then asks Albon: "Are you blonde everywhere?" 

Resulting in a lot of laughs in the presser.

21:45
Magnussen on his 2023 teammate

"I haven't had any influence on what's been going on with drivers and it's totally out of my hands! If I just look at Mick, he's been really improving over the year. He's really gained that. Lately, he's been super hard to beat for me. The way he's been driving right now, he deserves a place on the grid, but it's totally out of my hands." 

21:44
Magnussen on Haas' battle with AlphaTauri

"Yeah I think so! It's very tight in terms of points to these guys. Even P7, if you look at the points, it's not so much but it's hard to score points. It's going to be tough."

21:44
Hamilton on Mercedes' chances

"You can expect we will try everything. I don't want to get my hopes up. A lot of work has gone into the upgrades, I'm really proud of the work that has gone in. But in the past we've had updates and thought it would bring us a tenth, but were not able to extract that. So I'm just open-minded about it." 

New Front wing Mercedes AMG F1 W13. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas, USA,
21:41
Hamilton on first Broncos game

"I got to see my team performing. That experience was incredible, to just be in that huge arena and see a different group of fans, but with same similarities of the fans we have here with the passion. Speaking to the coach, the owners about the takeover and things we can work on. Getting super deep into that kind of stuff and athlete performance. Just looking into how I can play a role with that team and how I can support them. It's exciting!" 

21:41

Time for part two - Hamilton, Ocon, Gasly, Magnussen and Albon.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
21:36
21:28
Perez on cost cap

"We believe we are in line and we believe that everything will come up in the right situation. I will leave it down to my team to solve that with the FIA. At the end of the day there are always teams that want to take performance out of you, especially if you are winning, so that's part of the sport." 

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing, in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Japanese
21:23
Bottas gives his view...

"I am in quite a same line to Carlos. The rules are the rules. I personally hope it's going to be a strict and harsh penalty - the rules are the rules. It shouldn't be any different with the penalty. Let's hope it's a penalty that hurts them. I was in the fight with them with the constructors', yes we got that but the drivers', we lost by a few points and a few millions, can make a big difference." 

21:21
Sainz on Red Bull's cost cap breach

"I think every team and every driver wants clarity and fairness. We all know how much 1, 2, 3, 4 million can make to car development and speed. That's why the top three were spending £350 million. I just hope if there's a penalty, the penalty is relatively important. It needs to be fair play for everyone. It's there to be followed." 

21:14
Great insight from Stroll on battle with Alfa

"It's all about how we do in the next races, how they do as well, how the cars goes until Abu Dhabi."

21:09
Sainz on Verstappen - his teammate from 2015

"I don't think I need to put any more praise towards Max this year. It's obvious he's done a good job this year. Congratulations to him, congratulations to Red Bull, they fully deserve it." 

21:08
Norris on McLaren v Alpine battle

"They are performing well and doing a good job, simple as that. We are doing a good job and maximising the car's potential. I'm happy and we'll continue to fight. It's not going to be easy by any means, but we'll see how this weekend goes." 

Who has the faster car?

"I think it's pretty clear... Not us." 

21:04
Bottas on Austin

"It's always hard to know why you suceed on certain tracks. It's on the top of my list. It's really something that I enjoy. Austin is such a cool place. You have such a good feeling and vibe here. It's a great weekend overall." 

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Japanese Grand Prix,
21:02

Press conference time!

Bottas, Norris, Sainz, Stroll and Perez are in the first part.

20:57
Esteban Ocon (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas, USA,
20:53
20:45
How can Red Bull be punished?
  • Public reprimand
  • Deduction of Constructors’ Championship points awarded for the Championship that took place within the Reporting Period of the breach; 
  • Deduction of Drivers’ Championship points awarded for the Championship that took place within the Reporting Period of the breach; 
  • Suspension from one or more stages of a Competition or Competitions, excluding for the avoidance of doubt the race itself; 
  • Limitations on ability to conduct aerodynamic or other Testing; and/or
  • Reduction of the Cost Cap
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates winning the World Championship with the team. Formula 1 World
20:30
Ball games in Austin
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) McLaren in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19,
20:19
Will this American be on the grid in 2023?
Elizabeth Wood Boyer (GBR) Williams Racing Performance Engineer with Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing Academy Driver and
20:09
FIA makes offer to Red Bull

The FIA has made an offer of terms to Red Bull over their breach of the F1 cost cap...

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix,
