"I've heard the things that have been said. I'm generally looking forward. I'm looking how I can win another championship. I have my own opinion of what we did as a team last year and what we earnt. It doesn't really change a huge amount. I do think the sport needs to do something about this in the future though. If they are quite relaxed then all of the teams will go over and they might as well not have a cost cap in the future."
F1 United States Grand Prix - paddock reacts to Red Bull row: LIVE UPDATES!
Just four races to go in F1 2022 and this weekend it's the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.
Max Verstappen wrapped up the title last time out at Suzuka, but attention has turned to the fallout surrounding Red Bull's breach of the financial regulations.
With it being in media day in Austin, there's likely to be a range of views on the situation.
In another news, Haas have announced their new title sponsor for F1 2023.
"There's nothing I can say that would be beneficial. It would be an assumption of what may or may not happy, so I'm not giving it any energy. I think the integrity of the sport is right now, I have to believe the right decisions will be made. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt, naturally."
"Unlike at the beginning of the year when I said 'we don't make mistakes', we are human and clearly we do. I think it's leadership, we have a great leader. We have amazing support from Daimler and then the core group of people have great communication.
"Toto really elavates people. I don't know any other leader who asks you how are things at home, so you are happier and you come to work and you commit more. There is a real hunger in the team. I would like to think we will be the ones to compete with them and beat them in the future, for sure."
Drivers rebel against Red Bull; Bottas calls for “strict and harsh” penalty
A new hair colour for Alex Albon - blonde.
"Blondes have more fun," he remarks.
Hamilton then asks Albon: "Are you blonde everywhere?"
Resulting in a lot of laughs in the presser.
"I haven't had any influence on what's been going on with drivers and it's totally out of my hands! If I just look at Mick, he's been really improving over the year. He's really gained that. Lately, he's been super hard to beat for me. The way he's been driving right now, he deserves a place on the grid, but it's totally out of my hands."
"Yeah I think so! It's very tight in terms of points to these guys. Even P7, if you look at the points, it's not so much but it's hard to score points. It's going to be tough."
"You can expect we will try everything. I don't want to get my hopes up. A lot of work has gone into the upgrades, I'm really proud of the work that has gone in. But in the past we've had updates and thought it would bring us a tenth, but were not able to extract that. So I'm just open-minded about it."
"I got to see my team performing. That experience was incredible, to just be in that huge arena and see a different group of fans, but with same similarities of the fans we have here with the passion. Speaking to the coach, the owners about the takeover and things we can work on. Getting super deep into that kind of stuff and athlete performance. Just looking into how I can play a role with that team and how I can support them. It's exciting!"
Time for part two - Hamilton, Ocon, Gasly, Magnussen and Albon.
"We believe we are in line and we believe that everything will come up in the right situation. I will leave it down to my team to solve that with the FIA. At the end of the day there are always teams that want to take performance out of you, especially if you are winning, so that's part of the sport."
"I am in quite a same line to Carlos. The rules are the rules. I personally hope it's going to be a strict and harsh penalty - the rules are the rules. It shouldn't be any different with the penalty. Let's hope it's a penalty that hurts them. I was in the fight with them with the constructors', yes we got that but the drivers', we lost by a few points and a few millions, can make a big difference."
"I think every team and every driver wants clarity and fairness. We all know how much 1, 2, 3, 4 million can make to car development and speed. That's why the top three were spending £350 million. I just hope if there's a penalty, the penalty is relatively important. It needs to be fair play for everyone. It's there to be followed."
"It's all about how we do in the next races, how they do as well, how the cars goes until Abu Dhabi."
"I don't think I need to put any more praise towards Max this year. It's obvious he's done a good job this year. Congratulations to him, congratulations to Red Bull, they fully deserve it."
"They are performing well and doing a good job, simple as that. We are doing a good job and maximising the car's potential. I'm happy and we'll continue to fight. It's not going to be easy by any means, but we'll see how this weekend goes."
Who has the faster car?
"I think it's pretty clear... Not us."
"It's always hard to know why you suceed on certain tracks. It's on the top of my list. It's really something that I enjoy. Austin is such a cool place. You have such a good feeling and vibe here. It's a great weekend overall."
Press conference time!
Bottas, Norris, Sainz, Stroll and Perez are in the first part.
The FIA has made an offer of terms to Red Bull over their breach of the F1 cost cap...