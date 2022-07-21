LIVE UPDATES: F1 French Grand Prix - what did every driver say?

\u201cI don\u2019t think that it\u2019s only me who must speak up,\u201d Verstappen said at the Circuit Paul Ricard when asked about these issues again. \u201cThat\u2019s what I did in the press conference which has more traction.\u201cIf I had to speak up about everything in the world then I would be non-stop on social media."
This is Fernando Alonso's verdict on Lewis Hamilton.
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that only nine out of 10 F1 teams have backed The Hamilton Report...
"I remember the task of being alongside Fernando when I was 22. It's a lot of pressure to go up against a great like him.
"On pure pace I would say it's Fernando, and ability."
"This isn't just F1's problem. It is all of ours.
"Everyone should push for diversity and inclusion.
"We need to continue to take a stand."
"I don't think he changed much. He had the talent in 2007, he still has the talent now with the experience. He has been a legend of our sport. It's been a pleasure to spend all this time with them. Back then, probably no one thought someone would be able to win seven titles like Michael. The journey has been amazing.
"The team they built at Mercedes was outstanding. Congratulations for the 300 and hopefully another win soon."
"I think both of them are great. Maybe they can alternate? It would be a big shame to lose Spa."
"I am biased. I love France. I want to race in my country, in front of my fans and supporters. I will always support that grand prix before any other one. What is sad is that Spa is my favourite track on the calendar. At the end of the day, it will be a loss for us F1 drivers."
"I’m working towards that win. I do believe at some stage we’ll be able to fight with these guys, whether it’s this race or in five races time."
"Every weekend we are hoping to improve. I really don’t know what to expect. We are constantly making changes to the car, aero forces and stuff like that.
"I hope we find something this weekend that can creep us forward. So I hope it can be a good weekend."
"I hope so, that’s what we are all working towards."
"They're certainly making a lot of ground, especially at Silverstone. I think he [Hamilton] was the fastest car, or driver, that weekend."
"Well I don't think it will affect but certainly there are drivers you can race closer than others. From my point of view, Russell did a mistake. There shouldn't have been contact."
"No I wouldn’t say so. I think it’s been a matter of being consistent. We’re aiming to build a weekend from scratch well so we are able to be consistent."
"Yes, I think so. The car has been faster and faster in the past few months. Reliability has probably stopped us a few times but the last six races we've been in the points.
"Obviously, we need some help from the top three teams in front of us but we always see one or two retirements from them. There's always that possibility of top five, top six. I am feeling positive."
"I am extremely happy to be here. Very lucky to have a home race because it's not always been on the calendar in the past 10 years.
"To experience the feeling of having a home crowd at a race track. It will be important to enjoy every second of it - another sold-out weekend, a lot of support for me so I hope I can put in another strong performance."
"There has been a shift in fanbase.
"The abuse has probably always been there. At no time was in correct.
"But now you see a generation coming to the races who stand up [against it]. It is great to see people speak up.
"I don't think it will escalate."
"I am very happy for Mick. He had an unlucky start to the season.
"After only a couple of races, he got criticism. It wasn't justified.
"I hope for him that the car will be strong enough for him to show what he can do."
"The goal is still to win the championship. I don't plan to lose more points.
"A gap of 38 points is significant. I still believe.
"We need to be perfect from now until the end of the season."
"Maybe we can move it to a different place in France?
"It would be nice to go to an older track!
"Le Mans has a lot of history."
"I prefer Spa!"
"I think we have multiple options. I don’t think around Paris is realistic with the way the people there are running the area.
"There are multiple options, street circuits that could work, some nice tracks that could work, of course Magny Cours is a bit hard to get to.
"But yeah the more realistic one I thought about is definitely Le Mans. Le Mans as a French Grand Prix could be awesome."