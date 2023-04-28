Crash Home
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku Street Circuit,

LIVE UPDATES: Friday qualifying for the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

After a three-week hiatus, F1 action returns with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2023 season. 

Red Bull head to Baku as the team very much to beat but Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin are all looking to close the gap.

With a new sprint format set to debut, can anyone stop Red Bull and Max Verstappen this weekend? 

Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and live updates throughout the weekend.

15:05
Leclerc sets new benchmark

Leclerc now goes fastest on a 1m41.037s. That's 0.094s quicker than Perez's previous best. 

There are also improvements for the Mercedes pair of Hamilton and Russell, who sit eighth and ninth. 

15:00
Rapid

Perez's benchmark of a 1m41.131 is already quicker than last year's pole time (1m41.359s). We aren't even in Q3 yet! 

14:57
Perez just ahead of Verstappen

The first runs are done and it is Perez who heads Verstappen in the early stages. 

Alonso is third, ahead of the Mercedes duo of Russell and Hamilton. 

 

14:53
Q2 is go!

Who will make it through into the top 10 shootout for pole position? It's time to find out. 

14:50
Great effort from Sargeant

Hats off to Sargeant, who has made it through to Q2 for the first time in his F1 career. 

The American rookie set a lap good enough for P11 on his final run and ended up less than a tenth behind Williams teammate Albon (P8). 

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku Street Circuit,

 

14:47
Chequered flag falls on Q1

Leclerc ends up fastest of all as the chequered flag falls at the end of Q1. 

Eliminated are Zhou, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Gasly and de Vries. 

14:44
Who's in trouble?

The Alfa Romeo pair of Bottas and Zhou and Haas' Magnussen are the drivers in the drop zone with one final run to go. 

14:42
Verstappen fastest

Verstappen pulls 0.3s clear of Perez, ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton's Mercedes. 

Norris is fifth, ahead of Albon, Alonso, Stroll, Russell and Sainz, who completes the current top 10. 

14:39
14:37
Back to green

Green light at the end of the pitlane and we are underway once more. Seven and a half minutes left on the clock. Let's try that again (again).

14:34
Netflix curse strikes again?

Netflix's Drive To Survive film crew are following Gasly and Alpine this weekend...

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team, who stopped on track in the practice session. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,
14:31
Day to forget for Gasly

"I'm sorry." 

Gasly has clouted his Alpine against the Turn 3 barriers, but unlike de Vries' accident, it's the rear-end that's hit the wall. 

What a miserable day for the Frenchman and Alpine so far. 

Meanwhile, Sainz very nearly binned it with a spin coming out of Turn 1. 

14:27
Another red flag!

Now Gasly has crashed!

14:24
Back underway after delay

After a delayed recovery due to to the nose of de Vries' car getting wedged in the tech pro barriers, we are good to go again. 

Let's try Q1 again, shall we? 

14:15
Big one for de Vries
14:12
De Vries first to be caught out

"Oh my god. Urghhhh!" 

Pure exasperation for de Vries who lost control of his AlphaTauri before hitting the Turn 3 barriers. He's out of qualifying and is set to start Sunday's grand prix from last on the grid. 

That red flag was bad news for those yet to complete a second run, including the likes of Piastri (who had set a purple first sector) and Russell. 

But with the clock stopped and 10 minutes left to go, there's plenty of time to get laps in. No need to panic just yet. 

14:08
Red flag!

Red flag with AlphaTauri's de Vries in the wall. 

14:06
Lap times tumbling early on

Verstappen is the early Q1 leader ahead of Leclerc and the McLaren duo of Norris and Piastri, but things are changing all the time during these opening exchanges as the track ramps up. 

14:03
Impressive work by Alpine

Great work by Alpine to get Gasly's car fixed in time to take part in qualifying. 

The Frenchman acknowlegdes his team's efforts over team radio. 

14:00
Go go go!

Green light and Q1 is underway! 

13:58
13:50
Will Gasly's car be ready for qualifying?

Repair work is still ongoing down at Alpine after Gasly's dramatic fiery stoppage in practice. Will the car be ready in time for Q1? 

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A523 stopped on track in the practice session. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,
13:45
Not long to go

The start of qualifying is just 15 minutes away. 

13:41
Mercedes won't 'tear things up' with W14

During the break between practice and qualifying, returning Mercedes technical director James Allison spoke to the media and explained why Mercedes won't be considering a wholesale revamp of their W14 car. 

Read the full story here. 

James Allison (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Azerbaijan Grand Prix,
13:32
Can Ferrari challenge Red Bull for pole?

World championship leader Verstappen set the pace in Friday's sole practice session, but Ferrari's Leclerc wasn't far behind - just 0.037s behind to be precise. 

With Perez and Sainz not far behind, can Ferrari put in a challenge to take the first non-Red Bull pole of 2023?

Ferrari could really do with a strong weekend in Baku after their dismal start to the season. Will today be the day their fortunes start to turnaround?

We don't have long to find out. 

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku Street Circuit,
