Leclerc now goes fastest on a 1m41.037s. That's 0.094s quicker than Perez's previous best. There are also improvements for the Mercedes pair of Hamilton and Russell, who sit eighth and ninth.
LIVE UPDATES: Friday qualifying for the F1 Azerbaijan GP
After a three-week hiatus, F1 action returns with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2023 season.
Red Bull head to Baku as the team very much to beat but Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin are all looking to close the gap.
With a new sprint format set to debut, can anyone stop Red Bull and Max Verstappen this weekend?
Qualifying for Sunday's grand prix takes place between 2-3pm (UK time)
Perez's benchmark of a 1m41.131 is already quicker than last year's pole time (1m41.359s). We aren't even in Q3 yet!
The first runs are done and it is Perez who heads Verstappen in the early stages.
Alonso is third, ahead of the Mercedes duo of Russell and Hamilton.
Who will make it through into the top 10 shootout for pole position? It's time to find out.
Hats off to Sargeant, who has made it through to Q2 for the first time in his F1 career.
The American rookie set a lap good enough for P11 on his final run and ended up less than a tenth behind Williams teammate Albon (P8).
Leclerc ends up fastest of all as the chequered flag falls at the end of Q1.
Eliminated are Zhou, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Gasly and de Vries.
The Alfa Romeo pair of Bottas and Zhou and Haas' Magnussen are the drivers in the drop zone with one final run to go.
Verstappen pulls 0.3s clear of Perez, ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton's Mercedes.
Norris is fifth, ahead of Albon, Alonso, Stroll, Russell and Sainz, who completes the current top 10.
Green light at the end of the pitlane and we are underway once more. Seven and a half minutes left on the clock. Let's try that again (again).
Netflix's Drive To Survive film crew are following Gasly and Alpine this weekend...
"I'm sorry."
Gasly has clouted his Alpine against the Turn 3 barriers, but unlike de Vries' accident, it's the rear-end that's hit the wall.
What a miserable day for the Frenchman and Alpine so far.
Meanwhile, Sainz very nearly binned it with a spin coming out of Turn 1.
Now Gasly has crashed!
After a delayed recovery due to to the nose of de Vries' car getting wedged in the tech pro barriers, we are good to go again.
Let's try Q1 again, shall we?
"Oh my god. Urghhhh!"
Pure exasperation for de Vries who lost control of his AlphaTauri before hitting the Turn 3 barriers. He's out of qualifying and is set to start Sunday's grand prix from last on the grid.
That red flag was bad news for those yet to complete a second run, including the likes of Piastri (who had set a purple first sector) and Russell.
But with the clock stopped and 10 minutes left to go, there's plenty of time to get laps in. No need to panic just yet.
Red flag with AlphaTauri's de Vries in the wall.
Verstappen is the early Q1 leader ahead of Leclerc and the McLaren duo of Norris and Piastri, but things are changing all the time during these opening exchanges as the track ramps up.
Great work by Alpine to get Gasly's car fixed in time to take part in qualifying.
The Frenchman acknowlegdes his team's efforts over team radio.
Green light and Q1 is underway!
Repair work is still ongoing down at Alpine after Gasly's dramatic fiery stoppage in practice. Will the car be ready in time for Q1?
The start of qualifying is just 15 minutes away.
During the break between practice and qualifying, returning Mercedes technical director James Allison spoke to the media and explained why Mercedes won't be considering a wholesale revamp of their W14 car.
Read the full story here.
World championship leader Verstappen set the pace in Friday's sole practice session, but Ferrari's Leclerc wasn't far behind - just 0.037s behind to be precise.
With Perez and Sainz not far behind, can Ferrari put in a challenge to take the first non-Red Bull pole of 2023?
Ferrari could really do with a strong weekend in Baku after their dismal start to the season. Will today be the day their fortunes start to turnaround?
We don't have long to find out.