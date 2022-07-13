Although it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask in the F1 paddock, Hamilton was seen sporting one during press conference appearances and while in group settings at the last two races in Great Britain and Austria.

The seven-time world champion, who was forced to miss the Sakhir Grand Prix after catching the virus in December 2020, revealed he has “experienced it twice", adding his return to mask-wearing was a “personal choice”.

“I just noticed a lot of people around me are getting sick and definitely don't want to get sick again,” Hamilton explained. “I've already experienced it twice.

“But just I notice a lot of people around me, a lot of my friends messaging me that they've got COVID and some of them are much worse than others.”

Hamilton’s usual race engineer Peter Bonnington was absent at last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix. With Bonnington working from home, Hamilton’s radio communications were led by his performance engineer Marcus Dudley.

Although he did not confirm whether Bonnington had missed the race due to catching COVID-19, Hamilton referenced his race engineer when explaining his thinking behind wearing a mask.

“Obviously I didn't have Bono with me this weekend,” Hamilton added.

“No one's wearing a mask so I'm definitely wearing my mask. I urge people to do what they want to do and it's your health at the end of the day.

“But I want to go home healthy. I want to be able to get up and train and do the things I love doing.

“And I try, if I can, to keep the people that I love around me also safe when I can, when I'm around them.”

Earlier this season at the Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton said he had felt “uncomfortable” during the drivers’ briefing in Melbourne after many in attendance opted against wearing masks.

After experiencing fatigue and dizziness after last year’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton admitted: “I have been fighting all year with my health after what happened at the end of last year and it is still a battle. I had really big dizziness and everything got a bit blurry on the podium.”

“I haven’t spoken to anyone particularly about it but I think it is lingering. I remember the effects when I had it. The training has been different since then and the levels of fatigue you get are different and it’s a real challenge.”