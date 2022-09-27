A World Motor Sport Council vote on Tuesday went in favour of the proposal to double the amount of sprint races from three to six for F1 2023.

Despite being backed unanimously by the teams at a meeting of the F1 Commission in April, the plans were held up by governing body the FIA.

It was reported at the time that the FIA had asked for more money in return for its support.

Following further discussions with the FIA and the recognition of the added value of the sprint events for fans, partners and wider stakeholders, an agreement has now been reached and passed by the WMSC vote.

The venues for the six sprint events are set to be confirmed at a later date.

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said: “I am pleased that we can confirm six Sprints will be part of the Championship from 2023 onwards, building on the success of the new format introduced for the first time in 2021.

“The Sprint provides action across three days with the drivers all fighting for something right from the start on Friday through to the main event on Sunday - adding more drama and excitement to the weekend.

“The feedback from the fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been very positive and the format is adding a new dimension to Formula 1, and we all want to ensure its success in the future.”

The experimental format was first introduced at three races in 2021.

A plan to double the amount of sprint events for 2022 failed at the first hurdle due to a lack of support from the teams amid a disagreement over financial compensation.

The first two sprint events of the season were held at Imola and Austria, with a third taking place at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in November.