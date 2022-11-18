Haas confirmed that the final vacant seat in the F1 2023 driver line-up would go to Nico Hulkenberg, replacing Schumacher and forcing him off the grid next season.

Sky’s Brundle said: “They have gone for the security of experience. Mick crashed too many cars.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

“I think the team were fed up of Mick’s entourage and all the pressures that came with that.

“He has been dropped by Ferrari as well, so it’s difficult times for him.

“Mick will pop up somewhere else. I think he’s worthy of a place on the grid - maybe in a reserve role, treading water.

“Haas want that experience and confidence rather than trying to bring young guns in, which hasn’t worked for them.”

Damon Hill felt sorry for Mick: “I do, a bit. He got off to a false start with the teammate he had before Kevin. A few big shunts cost him his drive, because it cost the team so much money.

“If Mick gets a reserve role he will learn more and be ready to go again.”

Mick’s uncle Ralf Schumacher has repeatedly criticised Haas team principal Guenther Steiner throughout the season.

Mick sits 16th in the F1 standings ahead of the final race of 2022, the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mick and Daniel Ricciardo have both been axed from the 2023 grid and could take roles as reserve drivers, with vacant opportunities at Mercedes and Red Bull.

“I can’t see Daniel in a reserve role,” Brundle said. “It would be soul-destroying for him! But I’m sure he would want to keep a link with a team somewhere.”

Hill said about Schumacher’s replacement Hulkenberg: “It’s very difficult to keep sharp. When you do it all the time, you keep the knife sharp.

“He has done some fantastic return drives. He seems so laid back. I want to get him and say: ‘You need to redouble your efforts!’

“There was no love lost [with new teammate Kevin Magnussen] in the past.”