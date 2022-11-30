Binotto has resigned from his job as team principal at Ferrari and will be replaced in the new year, with the iconic team now 16 years without a drivers’ F1 champion.

Aspects of Binotto’s personality, and a desire to find someone with different values, is part of the reason that Ferrari wanted to get rid, according to reports.

F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve? Video of F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve?

“Chairman John Elkann, who runs Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler business, wants more of a rigorous, track-side team boss to take control of the operation,” Sky reported.

“Ferrari got themselves back into contending for victories, even winning races, starting the season well after two years in the doldrums.

“But they had operational problems. They had engine breakdowns costing Charles Leclerc victories in Spain and Baku.

“There were strategic mistakes made in Monaco and Silverstone which cost them dearly.

“Binotto didn’t want a blame culture. He didn’t change personnel.

“Ultimately, that standpoint is not the way forward, as far as Elkann is concerned.

“Maybe there is a feeling that Binotto, who has been at Ferrari at 27 years, is he tough enough and ruthless enough to be the boss?”

Leclerc finished second in the F1 standings, and Ferrari finished second in the constructors' championship.