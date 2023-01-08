FIA hit back at “adverse reaction” to Andretti’s F1 entry

Andretti Global and General Motors plan to work together under the Cadillac brand as a new F1 team from 2026 when new power unit regulations are introduced.

Their plot has been questioned over the past few months, including from the likes of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Haas boss Guenther Steiner.

“It is surprising that there has been some adverse reaction to the Cadillac and Andretti news,” Ben Sulayem has now said.

“The FIA has accepted the entries of smaller, successful organisations in recent years.

“We should be encouraging prospective F1 entries from global manufacturers like General Motors and thoroughbred racers like Andretti and others.

“Interest from teams in growth markets adds diversity and broadens F1’s appeal.”

The Andretti Cadillac team plans to operate from the US with another facility in the UK.

“We are continuing to grow Andretti Global and its family of racing teams and always have our eyes on what’s next,” said Michael Andretti.

“I feel that we are well suited to be a new team for Formula 1 and can bring value to the series and our partners, and excitement for the fans.

“I’m proud to have GM and Cadillac alongside us as we pursue this goal. GM and Andretti share a legacy born out of the love of racing. We now have the opportunity to combine our motorsport passions and dedication to innovation to build a true American F1 bid.

“Together, we will continue to follow procedures and steps put forth by the FIA during the evaluation process.

“In the meantime, we continue to optimistically prepare should we be fortunate enough to have Andretti Cadillac formally approved as a Formula One contender.”