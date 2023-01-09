According to a report by formu1a.uno, the increased financial package from Ferrari will mean Binotto’s gardening leave will be 12 months, rather than six.

This is significant because if it was just six, the Italian would be free to join any team on the grid from July, instead, he will have to wait until 2024.

What went wrong for Mattia Binotto? What next for Ferrari? Video of What went wrong for Mattia Binotto? What next for Ferrari?

Binotto announced that he would be leaving Ferrari at the end of November, bringing to an end his four-year stint as team boss.

The news came as no surprise with rumours surrounding his future surfacing in the final races of the season as Ferrari’s season continued to falter.

Binotto was replaced by Alfa Romeo CEO and team principal Frederic Vasseur, who started work in Maranello on Monday, January 9.

It remains unclear as to where Binotto will end up next, with Mercedes’ Toto Wolff already ruling out a switch to Brackley or Brixworth.

Binotto’s wealth of experience in Ferrari’s engine department could appeal to both Red Bull and Audi, while the departure of Ross Brawn could mean F1 needs an experienced pair of hands to front their management team.

While Ferrari endured an underwhelming 2022 campaign, their car was the class of the field for much of the season, with Binotto directly responsible in leading the creation of it.

The Italian will be a great asset to any F1 team, not necessarily as a team principal, however, we will have to wait until the end of 2023 to know where he will be next.