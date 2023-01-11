Lewis Hamilton reveals he secretly plays Gran Turismo against members of the public - and it isn’t going well
Are you the gamer who keeps “taking out” Lewis Hamilton during online games of Gran Turismo?
The Mercedes F1 driver has hilariously reveals that he secretly plays against members of the public but isn’t faring so well.
What’s even funnier? The mystery person who keeps colliding into the real Hamilton is actually a big fan, judging by his username.
“I have Gran Turismo and I play that sometimes during Christmas and I go online,” Hamilton said.
“And the last time I played it over Christmas, there was someone with my initials like LH or Lewis, or Lewis GB or something like that, or something-44 – and he kept taking me out! He had no idea he was racing me!”
If you are the gamer described by Hamilton, get in touch!