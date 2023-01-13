Sir Jim Ratcliffe is one of the many interested parties in purchasing the football club from the Glazer family.

Ratcliffe also owns a huge stake in Mercedes’ F1 team so could be joined in the consortium by Hamilton, the Mirror reports.

They tried and failed to buy Chelsea last year.

Hamilton has been building up a remarkable set of investments outside of his F1 career, including a stake in NFL team the Denver Broncos.

Ratcliffe, as INEOS CEO, owns 33 percent of Mercedes’ F1 team. Toto Wolff, the team principal, owns 33 percent. And Daimler, who own Mercedes-Benz, have the remaining third.

“If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” Ratcliffe’s spokesperson told The Times last year.

Hamilton said at the time: “Jim’s part boss but partner - I’d say we’re more partners because we’re in this together, and I hope in future to do something with Jim and build with him. I don’t know where that will be or what that will be, so I can’t really say.

“I haven’t had a call from him asking if I want to be involved in that just yet. But I do want to get more and more involved in teams because I really do believe in black ownership, there is a lack of it in sports. And black equity, again, there is a real lack of that.”