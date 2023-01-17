Matteo Messina Denaro, a fugitive from Sicily who has been wanted for 30 years, has finally been captured bringing an end to a major worldwide man-hunt which bizarrely touched the F1 community two years ago.

A 54-year-old British man from Liverpool was grabbed by police in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2021 because they incorrectly thought he was Denaro.

Mark L, as the innocent man is known, had a hood pulled over his face by the police as he ate at a restaurant with his son and a friend.

The Dutch police believed that the fugitive mafia boss was in their country - but they were wrong.

Mark L was only in the Netherlands because he attended the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

His lawyer at the time said: "I was always convinced he was not [the mafia boss]. It would have been a genius of an Italian to have such a strong Liverpool accent.

"You can imagine. He had anger and disbelief and laughter because it is ludicrous. He is a normal Formula One fan."