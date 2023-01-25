Footage emerged on Wednesday morning with Verstappen taking a look at a Ferrari F90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano.

The F90 was a new arrival at Scuderia Monte Carlo, with Verstappen, like many drivers, living in the principality.

The Dutchman was seen looking around the beautiful scarlet red Ferrari before sitting in the driver’s seat.

Verstappen already owns one Ferrari - a Monza SP2 - which is limited edition and worth around $1.8 million

It’s not unusual for drivers or team personnel to own vehicles from a rival team’s brand.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff owned several vintage Ferrari cars, although he put his rare F40 up for sale recently.

Ironically, Verstappen was the man who ensured Ferrari couldn’t win their first F1 title since 2008 last year with a dominant campaign.

Plus, Verstappen has a long term deal with Red Bull until 2028 so it’s unlikely to see him make a move to Maranello anytime soon.

With Verstappen looking to add another Ferrari to his car collection, I guess Sebastian Vettel was right, everyone really is a Ferrari fan.