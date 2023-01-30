I beat Michael Schumacher, now Mick: “More fights in the future”

The double DTM and FIA World Rallycross champion defeated Mercedes F1 reserve driver Schumacher by two heats to nil in the Champion of Campions Grand Final in Sweden last weekend.

Ekstrom previously beat Mick’s father, legendary F1 seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, in the final of the event in 2007 and 2009.

And the 44-year-old is looking forward to more ROC battles with the ex-Haas racer in the future.

"The Race of Champions has always meant a lot to me,” Ekstrom said following his latest victory. “It is very special to have four victories, and it is even more special to do so in Sweden.

“I won my first final at the Stade de France in Paris against Sébastien Loeb, then I had two finals with Michael Schumacher in London and Beijing, so it was very emotional for me to see Mick in the final today.

"This is even more special than victory; Michael has always been one of the guys I admire most in this sport for his dedication, hard work and talent.

“I only met Michael at the Race of Champions. We fought a lot of fights, and I only have great memories of this event with Michael.

“Michael always appeared modest towards me, and I can see that Mick is also very modest. Mick is a huge talent and his time will come, so I'm looking forward to more fights in the future.

“I know it won't be long before I'm beaten, but I wouldn't have a problem with second against Mick.”

23-year-old Schumacher, who will be a backup for Mercedes regulars Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in 2023, commented: "Congratulations to Mattias and many thanks for these kind words.

“He is an extraordinary driver and this success proves this once again. He did a great job all weekend. I did my best out there, but it was just not enough."