Former Renault, Sauber and Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur has taken over at Maranello, replacing Mattia Binotto, while Vowles left his role at Mercedes to become the team principal at Williams.

Red Bull’s Horner knows these moves will shake-up the dynamic in the paddock ahead of the F1 2023 campaign and has taken aim at his new rivals.

Horner said to Motor Sport Magazine about Mercedes allowing Vowles to be released early from his job as chief strategist to move to Williams: "Is there anything attached to that?

“Williams would have obviously done what's right for them and right for their business.

“But only they will know what has been agreed for that early release to have happened.

"I don't know James particularly well, but he's obviously a very capable guy.

"Williams will have done their due diligence and research and I think it's great that they're giving him the chance to make that step up. So I think that can only be good news for Williams.”

Horner addressed new Ferrari boss Vasseur: “It will be interesting to see if he’s still arguing about the same points that he was for Sauber in upcoming meetings!

“But again, he’s a very capable guy. So it will be very interesting. I’m sure they’re all very capable people.

“So we’ll get to see what the dynamics are at the next Formula 1 Commission meeting.”

The Red Bull team principal said about Binotto, who became the latest to leave the Ferrari job: “It has been interesting to watch the movement.

“I have sympathy for Mattia, because ultimately he’d done a good job.

“Last year, that was a big step forward from where they had been, so that must be tough for him after such long service that he had given to Ferrari.”