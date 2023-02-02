Red Bull and Ford planned to announce the major news on Friday, at the F1 team’s launch for the 2023 season, but it has accidentally spread already.

Ford sent the information to Ansa, an Italian news agency, on Thursday without telling them that the news was embargoed until Friday. Ansa published it in error, before removing it, according to the BBC.

Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season Video of Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season

The link-up is due to begin in 2026 when Ford will help to finance the new engine that Red Bull are designing for the regulations that will be introduced in the same year.

Ford were previously involved with Jaguar in F1, until that team was sold to Red Bull.

Ford are set to join forces with Red Bull Powertrains, who are already busily making plans for 2026.

Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook fanned the flames of the rumour earlier this week: "Formula 1 is strong and growing, both in the United States and worldwide.

“They have great races, a great competition and they have managed to reach new target groups with things like Drive to Survive.”