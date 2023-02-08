The four-time world champion called time on his illustrious F1 career at the end of 2022 following two ultimately disappointing seasons at Aston Martin. He has been replaced by Fernando Alonso for the upcoming season.

Despite a largely tough year, Vettel enjoyed a resurgence towards the end of the campaign. A run of four finishes inside the points across the final six races of 2022 was capped off with a Q3 appearance and P6 in Japan.

Asked if he felt Vettel was back in top form towards the end of his final F1 season, Krack told Motorsport Magazin: “I think so, he tasted blood.

“When things went up in Singapore and Suzuka, you could see his joy. When you heard him on the radio, you immediately knew he was there.

“He was sharp, he was really in the flow. You could tell in the last races that a car that gives him more feedback, more performance, motivates him even more.

“I have to say: hats off! He had a difficult time, often dropped out in Q1, but he never let his head down and always continued to support the team and Lance. That was very exemplary.

“I’m glad he’s where he is – but it’s a shame he decided to quit. I hope he regrets it.”

Vettel admitted he would “seriously consider” making a one-off comeback to F1 if he was offered the chance to race at Suzuka again, while he has been tipped for a future team boss role.

He has also not ruled out a return to motorsport and even hinted he might give rallying a go once he has enjoyed a break.

“I always liked, for some reason, rallying," Vettel said, "but I can see it’s a major challenge, because it's so different to what we do in, let's say, classic circuit racing. So I don't know. We'll see.”

Vettel recently took part in the 2023 Race Of Champions but was knocked out by close friend Mick Schumacher.