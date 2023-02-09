F1 2024 driver line-up: The contract situation of every driver

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (end of 2028)

Sergio Perez (end of 2024)

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (end of 2024)

Carlos Sainz (end of 2024)

Mercedes

George Russell (end of 2024)

TBC

Alpine

Esteban Ocon (end of 2024)

Pierre Gasly (end of 2024)

McLaren

Lando Norris (end of 2025)

Oscar Piastri (end of 2024)

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas (end of 2025)

TBC

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso (end of 2024)

TBC

Haas

Nico Hulkenberg (end of 2024)

TBC

AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries (end of 2024)

TBC

Williams

Alex Albon (end of 2024)

TBC

The big three

F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve? Video of F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve?

Red Bull appear to have a settled driver line-up for the time being, with Max Verstappen tied down to the longest-known contract on the grid - a lucrative deal running until the end of 2028, by which point the Dutchman will be 31. Teammate Sergio Perez signed a contract extension last May that should see him retain his Red Bull seat until the end of 2024.

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have deals with Ferrari that run until the end of 2024. A contract extension for Leclerc will likely be discussed at some point this season, even if new team principal Frederic Vasseur insists a fresh contract is not his immediate priority.

At Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton’s future remains the biggest talking point. All signs point towards both parties agreeing an expected extension that would cover the 2024 and 2025 seasons. George Russell was described as signing a “multi-year deal”, which in F1 terms usually means a ‘2+1’ agreement, with two fixed years and an option on the team’s side for a third. Given Russell is considered to be the future of Mercedes, the seat will likely be his for many years to come.

The chasing pack

Esteban Ocon committed his future to Alpine back in 2021 on a deal that takes him to the end of 2024. New teammate Pierre Gasly signed an initial two-year contract when he moved from AlphaTauri at the end of last season.

McLaren tied Lando Norris down to a new long-term contract running until the end of 2025 last year to ward off rival teams. Meanwhile, the verdict from the FIA’s Contract Recognition Board revealed that Oscar Piastri’s “multi-year” deal with McLaren covers both 2023 and 2024.

Valtteri Bottas negotiated the longer contract he desired when he moved to Alfa Romeo, securing a deal that will keep him at Hinwil until the end of 2025. It remains to be seen whether the Finn will be part of Audi’s plans when the German manufacturer arrives in F1 in 2026 as part of a tie-up with Sauber. Teammate Zhou Guanyu has been retained for a further year after a solid rookie F1 season.

Aston Martin snapped up Fernando Alonso on a multi-year deal that will keep the Spaniard in green until at least the end of 2024. Lance Stroll’s contract is unknown, but given his father Lawrence owns the team he drives for, it’s likely he’ll continue for as long as he, and his dad, wants.

Kevin Magnussen agreed a contract running until the end of 2023 when he made a surprise F1 comeback with Haas last year. If he continues his impressive performances this season he will surely be in line for a renewed deal. The Dane has a new teammate in F1 veteran Nico Hulkenberg, who is signed up for two years.

After his impressive F1 cameo for Williams at Monza, Nyck de Vries convinced Red Bull’s Helmut Marko to sign him for AlphaTauri on a two-year deal. Yuki Tsunoda has been retained for 2023 but his future beyond that will be determined by his displays this season.

It is already confirmed that Alex Albon will remain at Williams beyond the 2023 season after the British-born Thai driver agreed a multi-year contract extension last summer. Albon is joined by F1 debutant Logan Sargeant, who is on an initial one-year deal.