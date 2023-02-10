After the end of the 2022 F1 season, the FIA announced that there would be a clampdown on unapproved statements.

The move from the FIA was due to Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel often expressing their opinion on a variety of issues such as race, discrimination and climate change.

Several drivers have already questioned the FIA’s decision, including reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen and Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas.

It’s likely going to be a talking point when the drivers kick off the season with pre-season testing later this month.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Magnussen admitted he was “surprised” by the news.

“I was surprised. I still need to understand it, I guess many of us still kind of need to understand what that means,” he said.

“I’m from a part of the world, I grew up in a country where we are all free to express our views and religions. [We’re] free to speak our mind.

“I think that’s a value that I appreciate and would like to see in F1 as well. I’m curious to see how that goes and how conversations are going to go.”

Magnussen is sure drivers will continue to speak out.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he added. “But of course, we’re here to race and we don’t want to get penalties imposed on us because of different things. It’s just not great.

“I would like to have the freedom. Not that I necessarily plan to do anything, but just having that freedom is an essential value.”