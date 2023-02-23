Verstappen topped the timesheets on the opening day of testing in Bahrain from Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull launch their RB19 with FORD! | F1 2023 Video of Red Bull launch their RB19 with FORD! | F1 2023

Verstappen will go in search of a third consecutive title in F1 2023 when the season kicks off next weekend in Bahrain.

Speaking to Sky Sports midway through the first day, Horner said: “He’s relaxed out the car but his motivation and drive from the first lap you could see today where his motivation is. He’s really looking forward to going racing, he’s a racer. It’s going to be good to get going next weekend.”

It was a strong day for Red Bull, who enjoyed superb reliability, with Verstappen completing over 150 laps.

Reflecting on the day, the Dutchman said: “It was good. A lot of laps, so that’s of course what we wanted. [It was] basically a smooth day [with] no issues.

“We could really focus on the car, try a few things, to understand also the new tyres for this year. We got loads of running during the day when it was really hot, or kind of hot, and in the evening as well – so a pretty okay day.”

“[The car is] a bit of an evolution from last year. I think last year was more a time where you were really adapting to the car, really understanding what you had to do.

“Of course, with all the knowledge from last year, I think it’s already a much easier start for everyone to come back here. It’s nice to see the new car, how it has evolved from last year, how the behaviour is a bit different, and also because of the tyres.”