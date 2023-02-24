The eight-time constructors’ champions had enjoyed a relatively positive start to testing after reporting their W14 had “no bouncing” issues on a smooth opening day, but things took a turn on Friday.

Russell ground to a halt with an hour and a half remaining on the clock, causing only the second red flag interruption of what has otherwise been a relatively uneventful test.

2023 Mercedes W14: Can they challenge for the title? Video of 2023 Mercedes W14: Can they challenge for the title?

Russell was initially crawling around and stuck in fourth gear before being told to park up at Turn 10, with Mercedes confirming a hydraulic failure had led to his stoppage.

The issue prevented Mercedes from completing any further running on Friday and meant the team missed an opportunity for some crucial data gathering when track conditions were at their best.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton did not have an entirely trouble-free run in the morning, having lost some bodywork from his W14 and reported balance issues.

Russell ended the day 13th and two seconds off the pace, three-tenths clear of 15th-placed Hamilton.

Zhou fastest on day two

Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu left it late to shoot to the top of the order as he prevented Max Verstappen from setting the pace for a second consecutive day.

Reigning world champion Verstappen had led the way for most of the afternoon before Zhou strapped on a set of soft tyres to grab the headlines in the closing stages, displacing the Red Bull driver by 0.040s.

But Verstappen and Red Bull still appear to be the team to beat heading into next weekend's season-opener.

Third place went the way of Fernando Alonso, who finished half a second off the pace and logged a strong 130 laps as he continued Aston Martin’s impressive start to testing.

AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries was fourth-fastest, ahead of Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

F1 rookie Logan Sargeant topped the mileage charts with 154 laps as he conducted a full day of running for Williams and finished seventh.

Closing out the top-10 were Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and new Alpine recruit Pierre Gasly.