Bullish Aston Martin plot to change two-thirds of AMR23 car
Aston Martin reportedly intend to change two-thirds of their 2023 F1 car as their aggressive start to the season continues.
Fernando Alonso overtook Lewis Hamilton to finish on the podium at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, while Lance Stroll impressively drove through the pain barrier to achieve P6, after a winter rife with rumours about the team’s development.
Their showing at the first race of the season was particularly galling for Mercedes, who were knocked further down the pecking order by their customer team whose engine they provide.