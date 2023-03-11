A switch from Mercedes to their customer team, who they were outshone by at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, has been ruled out by Simon Lazenby, Karun Chandhok and Naomi Schiff.

“I don’t think that will happen,” Chandhok replied when asked if Hamilton could make a shock move.

“You’re going to tell Lawrence Stroll to sack his son? Good luck with that!”

Aston Martin recruited Alonso, who was Hamilton’s first-ever F1 teammate at McLaren, and paired him with their owner’s son Lance Stroll.

They each stole the show in Bahrain - Alonso with a podium finish and Stroll with a P6 while injured, all the while with a Mercedes-built engine.

Hamilton’s desperation for an all-time record eighth championship, and the fact that a contract extension remains unsigned, prompted a debate about whether he could be tempted to Aston Martin.

Lazenby answered: “Not to Aston, but how can you rule out a move to Ferrari if [Mercedes] stay like this?

“He’s so desperate, so desperate for that eighth, that if Ferrari did manage to stay on the coattails and they were the nearest to Red Bull.

“He’s not put his pen to paper yet on his contract. He’s definitely waiting to see how this year’s car felt.”

Schiff added: “I don’t think he’s going to leave Mercedes.

“He is very much a team player. I think he’s also said he wants to leave his legacy there and be part of the team just like Niki Lauda was. I don’t see him leaving last-minute after all these years with the team.”

Hamilton has always insisted a new contract is inevitable, and he criticised Damon Hill and Jenson Button’s claim that he was waiting to learn about the W14’s performance before committing himself to the team.