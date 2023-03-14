Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael and nephew of Ralf, lost his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for F1 2023 after a difficult sophomore season littered by several costly crashes.

The 23-year-old German was heavily criticised by Steiner both publicly and in private, as the latest season of Drive To Survive revealed.

And Schumacher has once again made it clear he does not feel his nephew was treated in the correct manner.

“Mick was slow and made mistakes,” Schumacher told Formel1.de. “And as a driver you have to deal with the fact that the team criticises it.

“I have absolutely no problem with criticism and Guenther Steiner should lead his team as he wants and thinks is right.

“I just have to say that I expect a grown man to treat a young man differently. I think the young man could have been motivated better.

"When you see that now, you can imagine even more how difficult it was for Mick and what Mick did at his age.

“In a team where you have the feeling that you are not wanted and you are actually going up against the sack, Mick has done a great job.

“The future will show whether he is good enough at the end of the day.”

On Monday, the elder Schumacher mocked Steiner by recommending a cosmetic cream for the Italian in an Instagram post which has since been deleted.