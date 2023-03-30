It has been a common sight in modern-day F1 for team members to scale the fencing along the pit lane to celebrate their drivers winning the race or finishing on the podium as the chequered flag falls.

That is despite fence-climbing technically being forbidden in a rule that was originally introduced for the 2006 season.

Appendix H, Article 2.3.2 of the FIA’s International Sporting Code states: “Organisers of races are reminded that the pit lane represents a potentially dangerous area during the running of a competition, not only because of the racing cars using it but also in view of accidents which may occur owing to cars being on the race track adjacent to it.

"Therefore, access to the pit lane should be exclusively reserved during practice and races for those persons specially authorised and having a specific job to do. The pit wall signalling platform should be forbidden to all except authorised officials or race team personnel, having a special pass; the presence of any person in this zone should be strictly prohibited during the start of a race, unless there is adequate protection in place, at the discretion of the race director, if appointed, or the clerk of the course.

“Team personnel are only allowed in the pit lane immediately before they are required to work on a car and must withdraw as soon as the work is complete.

“It is forbidden for personnel to climb on pit wall debris fences at any time. Any action by a team breaching this ban will be reported to the stewards.”

Ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, FIA race director Niels Wittich reminded F1 teams that such actions are not allowed.

Wittich’s pre-weekend event safety notes included the line “it is forbidden to climb on the pitwall debris fence at any time.”

It is understood that teams could face a penalty threat if any of their personnel are found to be in breach of the ISC.

Such antics are impossible in Melbourne due to the pit wall being glass-fronted rather than a traditional holed-fence.