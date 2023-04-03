F1 fan struck by flying debris from Magnussen’s car in Australian GP

Magnussen was forced to retire during the latter part of Sunday’s race after brushing the barrier on the exit of Turn 2.

Will Street - an F1 fan attending Albert Park - was standing on the hill behind the fencing when the incident occurred.

He confirmed to local radio station 3AW that some debris from Magnussen’s car cut his arm.

“It slapped me in the arm and I was just standing there bleeding,” he said. “My arm was covering where my neck would’ve been, but if that had hit my fiancee, it would’ve got her right in the head.

“I realised how big it was and how heavy it was. Part of it was shredded and really sharp, if it hit me in a different angle, it could’ve been horrendous.”

CEO of the Australian GP, Andrew Westacott, described the incident as a “freak one-off”.

“We actually coincidentally had one of our engineering staff there who saw it, and anecdotally it would appear that debris carbon fibre from the wheel hub has shot 20 metres or so in the air, shot up, landed down and lacerated a gentleman’s arm,” he added

“Our people were aware of the incident. It looks as if out was a freak one-off, because you can’t necessarily have these debris fences going 20 metres in the air.

“The debris fences are consistent in height around the world. We’re compliant in our FIA regulations, but like everything in motorsport, you do debriefs at the end of the event and see what you can do to improve.

“I hope the guy is okay. It’s a reminder that safe is paramount when it comes to F1.”

Separate from this incident, organisers of the Australian GP were summoned to the stewards after the race.

This was because of concerns over fans being able to access the track at the end of the race when cars were still running.