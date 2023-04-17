Following their disastrous championship capitulation in 2022, Ferrari entered 2023 aiming to dethrone Red Bull and Max Verstappen after an off-season of upheaval that saw Fred Vasseur replace Mattia Binotto as team principal.

But the Italian outfit have endured a dire start to the 2023 season and sit a distant fourth in the constructors’ championship, nearly 100 points adrift of early leaders Red Bull.

Ferrari have shown little competitiveness at the opening three races and are yet to claim a podium, while Charles Leclerc’s early title hopes have seemingly already been shattered with the Monegasque failing to finish in Bahrain and Australia.

Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Elkann has promised major changes at Maranello in a letter to Exor shareholders addressing financial affairs.

“Profound changes are underway between the walls of Maranello, particularly in strengthening sporting activity on the track,” Elkann wrote.

“The desire to progress that our founder, Enzo Ferrari, had in his heart continues to keep Ferrari’s people humble and ambitious in shaping the future of the Prancing Horse.”

It comes just days after Elkann’s brother, Lapo, posted scathing criticism of Ferrari on social media.

“Ferrari needs Seriousness and Winning Team in the Pits and Outside,” he wrote. “It’s time to WAKE UP enough with politics and games like this WE WILL NEVER WIN ‼ ‼ ‼ ‼”

As well as bringing in Vasseur, Ferrari have also made significant changes to their strategy department following a string of errors in 2022.