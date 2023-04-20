The Mercedes F1 driver’s current contract expires at the end of this season and he has not yet penned a new deal with the team that he is synonymous with.

Although their is willingness on both sides to extend his stay, the W14’s lack of performance after three grands prix in 2023 has resulted in rumours that Hamilton could jump ship.

Jordan, the former F1 team owner, told the Daily Express: “There’s only one place he could go to in my opinion and that is Ferrari.

“A guy with the talent that he is, and I think it might be a [match made] in heaven.

“I think Ferrari need shaking up and I think Lewis Hamilton needs shaking up, if they are going to continue.

“If Lewis is going to continue then I think he needs a change. For his mindset, for his drive, for an initiative, for fun.

“Learning Italian, dealing and eating pasta with those guys, it’s a different world.

“And having run a team we always saw how different Ferrari operates and I would love to see Lewis in that environment.

“I think he could really shake them up. I think he could bring a new sense of direction to them, I think he would eradicate a lot of the little problems Ferrari have had.

“So therefore, I would just like to see before he fully retires, I would like to see Lewis there for a year or two to see what would happen.

“Just think of the column inches. It’s an amazing story. It’s unlikely to happen but it’s my dream.”

Ferrari have not crowned a drivers’ champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

Charles Leclerc finished as runner-up to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen last season but his early promise was blighted by reliability issues.

This season, those gremlins have returned and Leclerc has failed to finish two out of three races.

Leclerc has also been rumoured to be a top target for Mercedes when Hamilton eventually retires, although he has shot down those claims.