Mercedes reshuffle F1 technical team with return of James Allison

Elliott had been Mercedes’ technical director since 2021, taking over from Allison at the time, who moved into the chief technical officer role.

Elliott’s time as technical director has coincided with a significant downturn in form for the team, with Mercedes winning one race since the start of F1’s new era in 2022.

The reshuffle comes after Mercedes started 2023 in lacklustre fashion, with the deficit to Red Bull greater than it was at the end of last year.

Mercedes have confirmed that Elliott himself led the review of the team’s technical organisation, indicating that he was fully supportive of bringing Allison back.

A Mercedes spokesperson told Crash.net: “Mike has led a review of our technical organisation to ensure we have the right structure to deliver sustainable success in the future.

“We are focused on building the best racing car - and building the best team to develop that car, with everybody playing to their greatest strengths in the organisation.”

Lewis Hamilton did score Mercedes’ first podium of the year at the Australian Grand Prix, however, the team languish behind Aston Martin in the F1 constructors’ championship.

Embarrassingly for Mercedes, Aston Martin run their engines, while the majority of the rear-end of the AMR23 is designed and supplied by the German manufacturer.

Mercedes are planning a raft of upgrades when F1 returns to Europe following the Azerbaijan and Miami races to turn their season around.

Team boss Toto Wolff has hinted at potential concept changes as after the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, the German conceded that the team simply went down the wrong route with the development of the W14.

Hamilton has also been vocal in his criticism of the team - something that wasn’t the case last year despite Mercedes’ lack of pace and porpoising issues.