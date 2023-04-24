Red Bull reveal livery designs - created by F1 fans

Livery update in progress Here are a few of the most creative #MakeYourMark submissions for the #MiamiGP



Watch out for the full reveal May 3rd pic.twitter.com/9D2fBHlJ3q — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 20, 2023

Red Bull plan to select one design which will adorn their RB19 at each of the three grands prix in the United States this year.

Fans were encouraged to send in their designs for a unique-looking car which will come to life, at first in Miami in May.

Three examples of designs have been unveiled by Red Bull - but the winner is yet to be announced.

“This is about getting the fans involved in the design and look of the car,” team principal Christian Horner said.

Can Red Bull win every race this season? Video of Can Red Bull win every race this season?

“For the three US races this year, for the first time ever, we’re going to get the fans involved to create the livery for those three races.

“It’s going to be a competition, it’s a huge opportunity and we’ve thought long and hard about it.

“For the first US race in May in Miami, the competition opens today, and [it’s a chance] to get involved and come up with some interesting liveries.

“There’ll be then a panel of judges and we’ll pick out the best and most striking ones for these three races.”