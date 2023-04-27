The Haas team principal was asked by Sky which duo of current drivers he would select, if money was no object.

But he chose not to pick the driver with the joint-most F1 championships in history.

"I wouldn't say Lewis because he's getting on with age,” Steiner said.

“But there is another one who is very good. This is Fernando Alonso.

“I mean, the guy is over 40 and, man, he knows how to drive!”

Considering his favoured pair, Steiner teased: "I think it will be controversial. But I can be open about it because they are not coming to drive for me anyway! That's solved that problem of the controversy,

"I think it would be Max Verstappen, for sure. And either Charles Leclerc or George Russell.”

Steiner said about Verstappen: "I think he, at the moment, is just a driver who, talent-wise and mentally-wise, is just on a peak.

"He's just on top of the wave. He can do anything with a car at the moment. Everything seems to be going right for him."

Although the Haas boss’ choices were entirely hypothetical, Hamilton’s contractual situation at Mercedes means a dream switch of big-name drivers is possible.

Mercedes only have Hamilton on a deal for the rest of this season, leading to speculation he could consider a move.

Ferrari’s Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris have been mentioned as future Mercedes drivers when Hamilton does eventually leave.

Red Bull driver Verstappen has the opportunity to edge a step closer to a third consecutive title at this weekend’s F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.