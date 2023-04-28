Charles Leclerc’s shock new side-hustle outside F1

The Ferrari nailed his day-job on Friday by claiming pole position for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Perhaps it can be the subject of his newfound love for music…

Earlier this week, a song named ‘AUS23 (1:1)’ became the first from Leclerc’s musical arsenal to be released publicly. It is a reference to the Australian Grand Prix where he wrote the song.

It briefly spent time inside the worldwide iTunes song chart!

Leclerc’s artist page on Spotify says: "I'm excited to share with you a piano song that I've been working on, born out of my passion for music and created as a way to disconnect from racing and relax in between races.

"I’ve created this song around the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix which is why I called it AUS23 (1:1). This is the way we call the Australian Grand Prix in my Formula One team and thought it would be a nice connection to the racing world.

"After posting a story on Instagram of me playing that piano piece I had composed, I had a lot of positive feedback from the fans that inspired me to record it, making it easier for fans to enjoy my music.

"My love for music has always been there, but it wasn't until the pandemic that I started playing the piano.

"With more time at home, I decided to buy a piano and learn to play. Since then, I've fallen in love with the instrument and find myself playing it whenever I'm at home."