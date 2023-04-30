F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid: How today's race will begin

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) Lando Norris (McLaren) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) George Russell (Mercedes) Alex Albon (Williams) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) Logan Sargeant (Williams) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri)

Esteban Ocon (Alpine) will start from the pit lane after Alpine took his car out of parc ferme conditions.

F1 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Qualifying Results

The starting grid was set after qualifying on Friday - this is the first weekend to utilise the new format, and the new rules, due to Saturday’s F1 sprint race.

The sprint race, and the sprint shootout which determines the grid for the sprint race, has no bearing on Sunday’s grand prix.

Qualy for Sunday’s grand prix was completed on Friday, a day earlier than usual.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc kickstarted his 2023 by landing pole position ahead of the Red Bull duo.

Lewis Hamilton was fifth, George Russell 11th.

Aston Martin endured a difficult day, with Fernando Alonso only sixth.

Pierre Gasly and Nyck de Vries are at the back of the grid after crashing, causing red flags, in Q1.