The Monegasque became the first non-Red Bull driver to take a pole in 2023 with a superb effort to beat Max Verstappen by 0.188s during Friday qualifying in Baku.

Having set an identical time to world championship leader Verstappen on their first Q3 runs, Leclerc improved with a 1m40.203s to pip the Dutchman and secure his third pole in a row at the high-speed street circuit.

Leclerc, who famously labelled himself “stupid” for crashing out of qualifying in Azerbaijan in 2019, admitted he briefly thought he was going to repeat his error.

“The wall was, like… I thought I would crash in that moment,” Leclerc told Sky after qualifying.

“I thought the rear wheel would touch much more but I think I just brushed the wall, which was perfect.

“Turn 2 was then how I wanted to do the corner. From what I remember from this lap, there’s not much I would do differently. I put all of my best corners in it.

“The lap before I was not happy. The wind changed and I had to anticipate the turn more. I focused on that. If you miss the apex, you lose a lot of time.”

It marked some much-needed relief for Leclerc after his worst start to a season with Ferrari in the first three races of the campaign.

The 25-year-old has also had to bat away rumours he has held talks with Mercedes about potentially replacing Lewis Hamilton amid Ferrari’s miserable start to the year.

“It’s good for the team, especially in a moment like this,” Leclerc continued.

“The first three races haven’t been easy. We were very unlucky in the first two. Then the incident in the last race.

“And all the rumours around the team too coming here… So it’s good to be back on pole.

“But we also need to remain realistic. We are a step behind Red Bull in the race, but I’ll do everything I can.”