Perez lived up to his ‘king of the streets’ nickname with a commanding drive to win around the streets of Baku for the second time in three years.

It means all of his wins for Red Bull have now been at street circuits, having won at Monaco, Singapore and Saudi Arabia previously for the team.

Are Sprint Races ACTUALLY Working in Formula 1? Video of Are Sprint Races ACTUALLY Working in Formula 1?

Perez ran behind Verstappen during the opening phase of the race after they both breezed past polesitter Charles Leclerc.

The decisive moment came when Nyck de Vries came to a halt on Lap 11.

Preempting a potential Virtual Safety Car, Red Bull called Verstappen in for fresh tyres as Perez stayed out.

Shortly after Verstappen’s stop, the Safety Car was deployed to recover de Vries car - this gave Perez a free pit stop, allowing him to rejoin ahead of Verstappen, while Leclerc also got back ahead of the reigning world champion.

The rest of the race was a dull affair as Perez kept Verstappen at arm’s length at the front of the field, responding to the Dutchman’s pace.

It means Perez has won in Baku for the second time in his career having claimed his maiden victory for Red Bull back in 2021.

It means the Mexican is just six points behind Verstappen in the title race.

Verstappen secured second which ensured he remained in the lead of the championship.

Leclerc enjoyed a perfect weekend to finish third, fending off Fernando Alonso in fourth.

Carlos Sainz resisted late pressure from Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth, while Lance Stroll claimed seventh despite brushing the barrier at one point.

George Russell secured the fastest lap as he finished eighth following a late pit stop.

Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10.