Bizarre moment Lewis Hamilton asked a cameraman to help remove debris from car at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton oddly appeared to require help from a cameraman when debris was stuck to his car.
Hamilton ended the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in sixth, a frustrating weekend in Baku for the Mercedes driver who watched from afar as Red Bull dominated again.
It might have been an even worse weekend, but for the assistance from a nearby cameraman.
Pictures have emerged from the sprint shootout on Saturday, when a desperate Hamilton was waving from inside his W14.
The cameraman approached Hamilton, who was apparently waving him over.
Hamilton pointed to a problem with his car - a visor strip stuck to the chassis.
The cameraman removed the debris and received a thumbs up from Hamilton, as well as a superb story to tell his mates in the pub one day.
“Interesting from Lewis,” said Sky’s Bernie Collins.
Karun Chandhok added: “It was a tear-off. He took a tear-off and he got one of the cameramen. Jean Michel Tibi, the cameraman in the pitlane, to come and take it off.”