Hamilton ended the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in sixth, a frustrating weekend in Baku for the Mercedes driver who watched from afar as Red Bull dominated again.

It might have been an even worse weekend, but for the assistance from a nearby cameraman.

Pictures have emerged from the sprint shootout on Saturday, when a desperate Hamilton was waving from inside his W14.

The cameraman approached Hamilton, who was apparently waving him over.

Hamilton pointed to a problem with his car - a visor strip stuck to the chassis.

The cameraman removed the debris and received a thumbs up from Hamilton, as well as a superb story to tell his mates in the pub one day.

“Interesting from Lewis,” said Sky’s Bernie Collins.

Karun Chandhok added: “It was a tear-off. He took a tear-off and he got one of the cameramen. Jean Michel Tibi, the cameraman in the pitlane, to come and take it off.”