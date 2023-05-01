Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes runs out at the end of F1 2023, with the 38-year-old yet to sign a new deal.

It’s not clear cut that Hamilton will sign a new deal given Mercedes’ stuttering form, scoring just one podium finish in the opening four rounds of the year.

Mercedes are pinning their hopes on an upgrade for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix later this month as they look to alter their current car concept.

It was an underwhelming Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Mercedes as Hamilton finished sixth, while George Russell only managed eighth.

It meant that Mercedes had the fourth-quickest car in Baku, slipping further behind in the pecking order relative to Australia.

As reported by Brazilian journalist Julianne Cerasoli, Hamilton dropped a comment about his F1 future.

"I'm thinking long term. I don't want to stay here for another year. I want to stay longer,” Hamilton said.

How long could Hamilton remain in F1?

Hamilton is currently the second-oldest driver on the grid, although he is three years younger than ex-McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso.

Even at 38, Hamilton remains close to the peak of his powers.

It’s hard to bet against Hamilton should Mercedes give him a car capable of taking it to Max Verstappen.

Granted, his qualifying pace may have taken a small decline, but his race speed, particularly his tyre management is arguably unrivalled.

Despite Mercedes’ struggles, Hamilton remains extremely motivated to remain in F1.

How long will his motivation last? Who knows but it seems likely F1 will have Hamilton on the grid for 2024 and 2025 at least.

All the signs from Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is that it’s just a matter of time before a deal is reached.

With F1 about to embark on its busiest period of the season with four races in five weeks, Hamilton’s new deal might have to wait until the summer break.